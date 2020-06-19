CONCORD — Amusement parks can reopen at 25 percent capacity, adult care centers can return to seeing old friends, and indoor movie and performing arts theaters can reopen starting June 29 under guidelines announced Thursday.
At his news conference, Gov. Chris Sununu said these were the “last large hurdles” to reopening because of concerns for health and limiting the spread of COVID-19. Now is the time to allow those doors to open again as an important part of the state’s economy under the ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines,” he said.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 hit a new low Thursday as guidelines were released for opening up.
Only 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, the lowest number since mid-March, before testing for the disease had really gotten going. One death and two new hospitalizations were also reported.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Rockingham (2), Belknap (1), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3).
Sununu said movie theaters, music and performing arts venues can open as of June 29 but only at 50 percent capacity, to allow people to stay separated. Amusement parks must stay at 25 percent capacity.
According to WMUR, you can’t just show up at an amusement park and expect to get in. All customers will be required to preregister or prepurchase tickets prior to arrival.
The state is recommending that parks give customers time to enter the park so arrivals can be staggered and there are no long waiting lines.
Physical barriers (e.g., plastic or Plexiglas shields) should be placed between staff checking customers in and arriving customers.
Separate entrances and exits should be established to facilitate physical distance between entering/leaving customers.
Amusement park furniture should be rearranged to encourage physical distancing. Seating, picnic tables and rest areas throughout the park should be modified so that people are seated at least 6 feet from others at adjacent seats or tables.
The “Safer at Home” Amusement Park Guidance states, in part, that staff must wear cloth face coverings when in a facility, in public locations, shared staff areas, (e.g. break rooms), and when interacting with clients, even if outdoors (e.g., operating a ride or booth.
It does say that “outdoor employees may temporarily remove their masks when no other individuals are within 6 feet.”
The guidelines also say: “Customers should be encouraged to wear cloth face coverings when within the facility or public spaces with other individuals present.
“Alcohol-based hand sanitizer must be made readily available and must be placed throughout the amusement park, including at entryways, in key walkways, in food and beverage locations, in shops, at check-out locations and at exits.”
In addition, a dedicated staff person (i.e., a safety officer) should be assigned to monitor and ensure compliance with social distancing, hand hygiene, cloth face covering use and other protection action at the parks, the governor’s guidance states.
Reached for comment, Lauren Hawkins, spokeswoman at Story Land in Glen, which remains closed, said the popular attraction would release a statement by early next week on when it might possibly reopen.
Adult day service operations can also operate at limited capacity.
Sununu also said a new fund, using federal funds from the COVID-19 stimulus known as the CARES Act, was being created for self-employed people who were not eligible for relief under the $400 million Main Street Relief Fund. Sununu said checks were being mailed to 5,500 business under that latter fund.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
