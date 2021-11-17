TAMWORTH — In SAU 13, which covers Madison Elementary, Freedom Elementary and K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, Dr. Mike Whaland, superintendent of schools, said Tuesday that all three schools are currently under some form of mask mitigation strategy.
“We’re holding our own here,” Whaland said by phone. “All of the schools are in some masking format.”
He added: “Our rate (of COVID infection) is OK; we’re not seeing huge spikes.”
Madison and Freedom opened the year with masks optional indoors, while the Brett School has required masks since the start of school.
According to the Madison Elementary School website, “At a special board meeting held Oct. 26, the Madison School Board voted to increase COVID-19 mitigation strategies in response to increasing active cases within our school community which includes surrounding towns.
“Beginning Oct. 28, students and staff will wear masks indoors when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. This includes transition times in the hallways and when working in small groups. The Madison School Board and administration will continue to monitor local data.”
In Freedom, where a COVID cluster was discovered late last month, officials went to universal masking.
“Going to universal masking for two weeks really helped,” said Whaland.
According to the Freedom School Board meeting minutes from Monday, “Whaland reported that given the current town and school COVID rate, he recommends the school continues to operate under the current plan of masking when within 3 feet of individuals. Nov. 2 was the last day of universal masking based on the last cluster at the school.”
“It’s tough,” Whaland said Tuesday. “None of our schools and staff wants to be in this position. Hopefully, we can see better numbers soon.”
Active cases statewide remain on the rise. DHHS reported a staggering 928 cases on Wednesday, including 52 in Carroll County.
“I just saw where we’re the fourth-highest state in the nation when it comes to active cases,” said SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard recently. “The numbers have been out of control.”
In Mount Washington Valley, according to DHHS, there are currently 1-4 active cases in Albany and have been 67 overall; in Bartlett, there are 1-4 active cases and have been 189; in Conway, there are 68 active cases and have been 1,130 overall; in Eaton, there are 1-4 active cases and have been 14 overall; in Freedom, there are 1-4 active case and have been 118 overall; in Jackson, there are 1-4 active cases and have been 53 overall; there are 17 active cases in Madison and have been 224 overall; and in Tamworth, there are 7 active cases and 197 overall.
There have been 1,639 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Granite State, according to DHHS.
In terms of vaccinated residents, Jackson continues to lead the state. As of Tuesday, 95.6 percent of all Jackonites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 86.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
Other local towns include Albany: 53.1 percent at least one dose; 49.1 percent fully vaccinated; Bartlett: 53.2 percent at least one dose; 48 percent fully vaccinated; Chatham: 53.3 percent at least one dose; 48.1 percent fully vaccinated; Conway: 74 percent at least one dose (up 1 percent from Oct. 12); 68 percent fully vaccinated (up .9 percent); Eaton: 60.1 percent at least one dose; 55.6 percent fully vaccinated; Freedom: 66.9 percent at least one dose; 61 percent fully vaccinated; Hale’s Location: 83.6 percent at least one dose; 71.6 percent fully vaccinated; Madison: 57.1 percent at least one dose; 51.5 percent fully vaccinated; and Tamworth: 53.7 percent at least one dose; 49.1 percent fully vaccinated.
