FRANCONIA — The Mount Washington Commission, an advisory committee comprised of Mount Washington State Park stakeholders, spent much of its Friday, Aug. 28, meeting at the Peabody Lodge in Franconia State Park discussing capital projects, cost estimates and the need for more sources of revenue.
Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) presided over his second (socially distanced) commission meeting as chair.
Commission member Jack Middleton of Freedom, an attorney who represents the Mount Washington Observatory, had suggested at the commission’s last meeting June 19 that the State Parks Department consider charging an admission fee to enter the Sherman Adams Summit Building in order to support the site’s funding needs.
Updated estimates to replace the 10-year-old wastewater treatment plant solicited from four vendors by Underwood Engineers range from $1.8 million-$4.7 million. The project has already been allotted $1.87 million in the next biennium’s capital budget. State Parks and Recreation Director Phil Bryce said he believes that a Land and Water Conservation Fund 50-50 matching grant might be secured to make up the shortfall.
As previously reported, Parks also expects to spend nearly $1 million to replace underground water tanks adjacent to Sherman Adams to allow year-round use of a single system. Recommissioning the 1,200-foot-deep well at the nearby Yankee Building also is being looked into, since it’s possible that long-ago contamination may have cleared over time.
The need for more water is driven by the number of visitors who use the toilets every day during a typical summer and fall season, with capacity set at 300 by the state fire marshal. Under current pandemic recommendations, only 75 visitors are now allowed on the main floor at once. In a typical season, total visitation is 325,000-350,000.
Also looming in the financial backdrop is the anticipated near-total rebuild of the Yankee Building that serves 21 revenue-generating tenants that operate communications systems atop the summit, including the state Department of Safety.
The estimated total cost of this two-phase project is $15 million over four years: $7.5 million in each of two consecutive two-year capital budgets.
Middleton came with motions in hand that he made that would have involved the Commission in making recommendations on both the septic system and establishing an admission fee.
On the proposed admission fee, Middleton envisions $5 per person, of which $1 would be earmarked for Observatory support.
In both the septic system and the fee, Bradley said he would like to appoint volunteers to serve on two subcommittees that would make recommendations. They could meet via Zoom.
No one objected, and Middleton withdrew both his motions.
Commission Vice Chairman Ed Bergeron of North Conway, a retired civil engineer who founded HEB Engineers, Inc., accepted Bradley’s request that he chair the septic subcommittee. Both former state Rep. Paul Ingersoll, a public member from Berlin, and Rep. Wayne Moynihan of Dummer, who represents the House, volunteered to serve.
Bradley, who is well-versed in the Legislature’s budgeting timetables, master plan expectations and processes, appointed himself as chair of the admission fee study subcommittee. He persuaded three stakeholders to serve: Obs Interim Executive Director Donna Dunn of Jackson; commission member Howie Wemyss of Randolph, who recently retired as Mt. Washington Auto Road manager; and Cog Railway President Wayne Presby of Littleton to serve on the subcommittee, along with Middleton and longtime OBS enthusiast Paul Fitzgerald of Laconia.
Bradley said he would count on Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart and Bryce to work out and present a proposal to the subcommittee as a starting point. “Fees for Park System” are governed by state law under Section 216-A:3-g, which outlines the role of the Legislature’s joint fiscal committee.
The Obs museum and gift shop in the lower level of the Sherman Adams Building has not been able to open this season, which has been an economic hardship. The area that the Obs occupies has neither an operating ventilation system nor any windows.
During discussion, it became clear that there once had been ventilation equipment that had been dismantled and that it might be possible to bring it up to necessary standards.
