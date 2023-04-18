CONWAY — The Conway School Board rolled out the red carpet on April 10 to honor a host of students for their academic accomplishments. The board recognized students who had recently competed in their spring career/ technical student organization's state and regional competitions.
“Tonight, you can see that we have a roomful of students here,” said Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter, who went on to highlight "some of the great achievements of some of our students.”
Carpenter said of the MWV Career and Technical Center’s student organizations: “These (programs) give these kids such a great chance to pursue things that help them stay focused, stay connected to their education and be passionate about their education,” he said.
“These kids have done a great job in the way they represent us,” Carpenter told the board.
Teachers Jim Harrington (automotive technology), Kelley Murphy (teacher education) and Joe Riddensdale (computer-aided drawing and design) were on hand to celebrate their students.
“We’re an extremely young team this year,” Harrington said of Jeremiah Durfee, Kameron Weir and Ryan Chick, who competed in automotive skills, and Jemma Dimock and Tucker Deschambeault, who competed in small engine and power sports, respectively, and team manager Mariah Bryant.
“Everybody went to the competition and competed to the best of their abilities. The competition was pretty fierce, but these guys were real troopers. They put the time in and made the effort.”
On hand were Bryant, Chick, Deschambeault, Dimock and Durfee.
Freshman Alex Lillis, who won a silver medal for Dan Mack’s computer programming team, was recognized by Riddensdale.
“Alex is an amazing young student,” he said. “It’s very rare that freshmen actually compete in the skills events let alone medal, but Alex has something special, a gift, something that Mr. Mack, the computer teacher at Kennett, recognized. He won a silver medal and has the chance to go to nationals, but is probably going to opt to go next year because he’s going to get the gold next year.”
Riddensdale then honored Bridgette Goldthorpe and Aida Wheat, who earned gold and bronze medals in architectural drafting.
“These young ladies represent the best that we have to offer in architecture,” he said. “And probably this is the first time ever that I've had an architectural student win the gold medal back-to-back. Bridgette won last year as a junior, qualified for nationals, went to nationals and she really did well against the other 48 students from across the country and won gold again this year. She has opted not to go this year, but Aida Wheat, who won the bronze medal this year and is actually going to nationals.”
The KHS DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) team won 11 medals at its state conference. Coach Greg Allain accompanied 16 students — Joce Anzaldi, Marissa Caputo, Kaia Chakravadhanula, Georgia Coleman, Ben Dougherty, Kayla Erwin, Brady Hooper, Allie Hussey, Evan Koroski, Kendall Krieger, Piper Lopashanski, Nate Lynn, Cami Newton, Peter Rogers, Lilla Synnott and Avery Whitelaw — to the state conference.
Anzaldi, Hooper and Synnott qualified for nationals.
On hand at the school board meeting were Caputo, Erwin, Hooper, Lopashanski and Whitelaw.
Murphy said the culinary team (Tiana Calderon, Aubrie Cormer, Isaac Hardin, Evan Morin and Hunter Moses) under the direction of Chef Bryant Alden had a strong showing at its state competition.
“It was a learning year for them and they're very excited about the opportunities ahead of them,” she said.
Murphy shared the Eagles’ menu: an appetizer of herb and panko-crusted chicken tenderloin with pan-seered leek rondelles, pea puree and chardonnay sauce; pan-seared scallops served with spinach ricotta ravioli over Provencal sauce with a bearnaise of red onion; and dessert of peanut butter graham crust topped with chocolate and maple mousse garnished with raspberry coulis and toasted almonds.
Members of the HOSA (Health Occupations Student Association) team (Taylor Bishop, Emerson Duval, Ania Lilis, Phoenix Sabatini, Kendyl Shackford, Rylie Walker and Shwe Win) led by Coach Pam Clay-Storm, were unable to attend the school meeting.
Shackford took first place in the medical reading category; Lillis took first in nutrition; Bishop was first in pathophysiology; Sabatini was second in nutrition; Duval and Win created and presented on endocrinology as a health career display; and Walker took on medical terminology as her knowledge exam.
Murphy recognized her Educator Rising team (Sophia Abati, Cassy Nigro, Bella Patry, Remi Snowden and Ivy Zipf) who were unable to attend Monday’s meeting.
“We actually did have two top-five finishes in the state,” she said. “Both were received by one individual, Ivy Zipf. She finished in third place in children's literature K-3 and in second place in exploring careers and support services where she got to job shadow (John H. Fuller Guidance Counselor) Alison Memoli for eight hours."
“Just one more time just I’d like to say congratulations to all of these outstanding students again,” Carpenter said.
“There's just a ton of success that they're demonstrating applying what they're learning in the classroom and then taking it into the competitive fields as well. Congratulations to all of you guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.