CONWAY — Rebecca Mulkern, who sought to appeal the town's decision to give a casino project in Shurfine Plaza a permit before it went through the full permitting process, now says the zoning board hearing scheduled for today may be unnecessary.
The plaza's deed lists the owner as Dick Anagnost of Bedford, who also is named as manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. His company on the deed is shown as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.
On Jan. 9, a permit signed by Conway Building Inspector Dave Pandora and approved by Town Planner Jamel Torres was issued to A.W. Rose to “renovate the former grocery store and adjoining suite into (a) sports pub with charitable gaming.”
A similar permit was approved by former town planner Tom Irving in 2021, but it expired.
A few weeks later, Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell and Mulkern both said they believed the permit was granted in error. Mulkern, who lives on East Side Road behind the plaza located at 234 White Mountain Highway, appealed the permit to the ZBA with help from Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services.
Soon after that, the town issued a stop-work order on the renovations.
The ZBA was set to hear the appeal at its meeting today at town hall starting at 7 p.m.
But in a letter dated March 10 that was sent to Anagnost and the town, Bergeron says Mulkern would like to postpone the hearing of her appeal until April as the planning board is scheduled to meet on the project March 23.
"As you know, we feel the town of Conway fully dropped the ball in implementing their own regulations, something that if it had not happened, perhaps this situation wouldn't have come to where it is," said Bergeron.
He noted that he understands the planning board is set to discuss changes to the property on March 23.
"In an effort to be neighborly and not muddy the waters, we will be asking the Conway Zoning Board to 'continue' the application (for appeal) that we have submitted (and that would have been heard at the March 15 meeting) until their April meeting, which will be on April 19," Bergeron wrote on Mulkern's behalf.
"We are in hopes the planning board will work through their usual requirements with your representatives, which may allow us to entirely withdraw our application (for appeal) to the zoning board in the future. Time will tell," he said.
The first part of Bergeron's letter says that Mulkern, of 200 East Side Road, has lived at her home for 40 years and has seen the grocery store building deteriorate and the traffic increase.
In February, Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli said town staff approved the building permit with the idea that the project was a “small undertaking” because the outside of the building wasn’t changing and traffic and parking from a casino were thought to be less than that generated by a grocery store.
On Tuesday, Torres said Anagnost is seeking to have the planning board review the project under the ordinance's small undertakings provisions.
Bergeron, last month, told the Sun that the casino project should have begun with a zoning permit, after which the town would either green-light the project, or the permit would be denied and the applicant told to go to the planning board.
On Tuesday, he said:"What I’d like to see happen is the town of Conway correct their own mess. Technically/theoretically, the planning board should first say, 'Is this an allowed use?' If they do that, again, as I think they should — without intervention on my client's part — this will have to go back to square one, the Zoning Permit Application."
The ZBA will decide tonight whether the appeal should be postponed.
