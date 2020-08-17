CONWAY — A record number of Americans are expected to vote by mail this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has been holding Zoom meetings with town clerks, moderators and supervisors of the checklist across the state, “making sure we’re all on the same page,” he told the Sun last week.
He said 60 percent of the town clerks out of 500 who were asked if they would work the polls on Election Day, "said they will definitely be working the polls. That really surprised me compared to what I was reading in other places," he said. "I think other people underestimate the importance we place on voting in our state.”
Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell and her staff have been getting an average of 30-50 requests per day for absentee ballots for the Sept. 8 primary and Nov. 3 general election.
As of last Thursday, she said, "we’re at just over 500 requests for absentee ballots for the primary, and I already have 500 for the general election.”
Gardner’s office on Friday sent out “informational mailers to every household in New Hampshire as part of a public awareness campaign to inform voters about their options for voting in the 2020 elections under COVID-19.
Included in the mailer were resources for checking one's registration status; requirements for absentee voter registration; information on obtaining an absentee voter packet; contact information for city and town clerks; and information on tracking your absentee ballot.
The mailer can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/2Fjchhi.
At Conway school and town elections May 12, a record 921 people voted absentee amid COVID-19 fears.
And while President Donald Trump has expressed concerns about possible voting by mail fraud, he and first lady Melania Trump requested mail-in ballots last Wednesday.
On July 17, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a vote by mail bill to alleviate voters' fears of contracting the coronavirus.
Under the bill, a box has added to the absentee voter application allowing fear of contracting COVID-19 as a valid reason for a person to request absentee ballots for both the primary and general election.
Forms to request absentee ballots are available on the town’s website (conwaynh.org); at the back door of Conway Town Hall in Center Conway; at Hannaford, Shaw’s and Walmart; at all of the post offices in Conway; and in a box in front of The Conway Daily Sun on Seavey Street in North Conway.
“I would advise people to do this sooner rather than later,” Inkell said.
Ballots can be mailed to the town hall or hand-delivered to an official in the town clerk’s office (do not put in dropbox). The clerk must receive your absentee ballot by 5 p.m. on election days.
You can place your request for an absentee ballot in the dropbox, or can request one by fax, mail, email or stop by in person.
Voting will either be by absentee ballot or in person in the town garage from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
“The Secretary of State’s Office has not given the green light for drive-through voting,” said Inkell. “There are a lot of challenges with drive-through voting. One is that you have to verify the one person in the vehicle voting.”
Andy Smith of the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center found in late June that two-thirds of those 997 Granite Staters polled preferred using absentee ballots for voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State and Attorney General, any New Hampshire voter may choose to vote using an absentee ballot if they do not want to go to a polling location due to concerns about COVID-19,” Smith wrote in the 12-page survey results. “New Hampshire residents are quite supportive of this decision; nearly two-thirds (64 percent) strongly (56 percent) or somewhat (9 percent) support it, just over a quarter (28 percent) somewhat (9 percent) or strongly (19 percent) oppose it, 7 percent are neutral and 1 percent don't know or are unsure.”
You can view the 12-page survey at tinyurl.com/y3kkmjsx.
More than half (53 percent) of New Hampshire likely voters are very confident that their vote in the November general election will be accurately counted, and another third (32 percent) are somewhat confident that this will happen,” Smith stated in the UNH survey. “Ten percent are not very confident their vote will be accurately counted, 4 percent are not confident at all that this will happen and 1 percent don't know or are unsure.”
Smith added: “More than half (53 percent) of New Hampshire residents believe that voter fraud is a very (29 percent) or somewhat (24%) serious problem in theUnited States; 44 percent believe voter fraud is not too serious (15 percent) or not at all serious (29 percent), while 3 percent don't know or are unsure.”
The news was not all good on the mail front. According to the Washington Post on Friday, “The Postal Service sent letters to most of the country's top officials saying it cannot guarantee ballots cast by mail will arrive on time,” in the November presidential election.
