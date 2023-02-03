MILAN — From a pirate ship decked out with a skull and crossbones flag to a truck tire-sized hockey puck to a chariot-style one person standing rider, participants at the Nansen Art Sled Rally showed off their creativity as they climbed up, and then slid down, a smooth, snow-packed hill at the Big Nansen hill last Saturday.

All sledders did this twice, including a cardboard shopping carriage sled crafted by the Androscoggin Food Co-op, the sled rider dressed as a giant orange carrot, groceries stuffed in the supermarket carriage sled.

