The NASA space ship entry from Milan Village School grade 5 heads down the Big Nansen slope during the art sled rally. Building and piloting the sled were grade 5 students Dominic Ragonese, Alexandria Ewalt, Ember Larkin and Pippa Tempke. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
One of the Girl Scout troops’ three sleds is prepared for launch during the art sled event at the Nansen Ski Club 2023 Winter Carnival. Girl Scout Troop 61924 members participating in the event were Kylie Secinire, Gianna Bartoli-Brown, Lila Walker, Destiny Stewart, Juliane Corrigan, Zinnia Corrigan, Aubree Chouinard and Lindsay Secinire. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
A Pokémon-themed sled is piloted by Henry Backler during the decorated sled event last Saturday at Nansen Ski Club 2023 Winter Carnival.(PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Brynn and Cameron O’Neil piloted a pirate ship down the Big Nansen landing zone during the art sled rally last Saturday at the Nansen Ski Club Winter Carnival. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
One of Girl Scout Troop 6124 of Milan’s three sleds goes spinning down the big Nansen landing zone during the art sled event at Nansen Ski Club Winter Carnival on Saturday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
MILAN — From a pirate ship decked out with a skull and crossbones flag to a truck tire-sized hockey puck to a chariot-style one person standing rider, participants at the Nansen Art Sled Rally showed off their creativity as they climbed up, and then slid down, a smooth, snow-packed hill at the Big Nansen hill last Saturday.
All sledders did this twice, including a cardboard shopping carriage sled crafted by the Androscoggin Food Co-op, the sled rider dressed as a giant orange carrot, groceries stuffed in the supermarket carriage sled.
The rally was the first day of the two-day Nansen Winter Carnival, Jan. 28 and 29, and hundreds of spectators gathered at the base of the historic Nansen ski site on Route 16. Dogs on leashes, kids and adults bundled up for winter weather, popular music from the 1960s and ’70s, the heat emanating from a well-tended outdoor fire pit — all combined for a picture-perfect event that was months in the planning.
Greeting and registering sledders were Melissa Laplante, vice president on the board of the Nansen Ski Club and a volunteer, and Faith Kimball, a director on the board of the club.
“People are excited to be here,” Laplante said.
As the 11 a.m. hour for the sled rally approached, Kimball said about a dozen sleds had registered. More children registered this year than last, she said. To encourage participation, awards were not given out.
It’s “just to have fun,” said Kimball.
Meanwhile, Shawn Marquis, president of the Nansen Ski Club board, and Erin Laplante, his wife, took in all that was going on.
“The rally itself is so much fun,” Marquis said. “It’s a rally for the rally’s sake.”
Soon, Marquis walked up the hill, getting ready to greet by microphone the day’s attendees. “Welcome to the 101st Nansen Winter Carnival,” he said.
He asked the crowd to howl in recognition of their attendance, and they accommodated his wish.
“You are my kind of people if you’re here,” he said.
Students in Sydney Buck’s fifth-grade class at Milan Village School slid down the hill at Little Nansen in a NASA-themed spaceship, which one student said sprang from a “bunch of ideas,” while another, Dominic Ragonese, 11, pointed out the design, and classmates Pippa Tempke, 10, Alex Ewald, “10 turning 11,” Ember Larin, 11, and Chloe Henderson, 10, stood by ready to ride. Moments later, the ride over, one student said to her friends, “Oh my God, that was so much fun.”
Members of Girl Scout Troop 61924 built three Sesame Street-themed sleds, one rectangular shaped sled carrying four girls, tightly packed in.
Whether from out of town or with ties to Berlin, the sled rally brought out the crowd that event organizers had hoped for.
“It’s really nice to see people getting out in the winter, having a good time,” said Berlin native and Nansen Ski Club member Larry Ramsey.
