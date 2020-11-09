CONWAY — Do you like puppies and feel you could help to raise one that will make a difference in someone’s life? If the answer is yes, Assistance Canine Training Services is eager to chat with you. A.C.T.S, a non-profit raising and training service and therapy dogs, is looking for people interested in committing to six months as a volunteer puppy raiser.
The project would involve raising and helping train one of the new 8-week-old puppy candidates. No prior training experience is required.
Robin Crocker, A.C.T.S.’ chief administrator and head trainer said: “We are desperately looking for new puppy raisers. We have four puppies coming to us at the beginning of December. So that is our immediate need.”
A.C.T.S., based in North Conway, has been using puppy raisers for over 13 years and is now starting a program allowing individuals to commit a shorter amount of time.
“Puppy raisers for A.C.T.S. are given full support from the organization, including food, medical care and, most importantly, training support,” Crocker said. “A.C.T.S. trainers meet with puppy raisers weekly and provide phone, email and in-person support any time raisers are in need.”
A.C.T.S. uses primarily Labrador retrievers and golden retrievers. Labrador puppies will be placed with puppy raisers next month.
What is the payoff? A.C.T.S. service dogs “are placed with individuals that are confined to a manual or electric wheel chair or scooter,” according to the organization’s website.
Facility therapy dogs are placed with professionals who work with populations such as school counselors, therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists, ministers, social workers and family court professionals, the website says.
“I myself have raised many puppies, and some have gone on to be service dogs,” Crocker said. “Some have gone on to be facility dogs in places like schools. And some have been released to become beloved family pets.
“We even move suitable dogs to do work in explosive detection if they have the right temperament. All four outcomes are possible, and for me all four outcomes are good,” she said.
Crocker explained: “We place dogs based on what we determine to be the best possible match for the dogs’ temperament and skills. Service dogs do amazing work helping one individual to be more independent in their daily life. Facility dogs work a 40-hour week with a handler who uses them for animal-assisted intervention or animal assisted therapy with their clients or students. Facility placements involve skilled dogs that affect the lives of hundreds of adults or children.”
“Volunteers for A.C.T.S. not only enjoy the joy of being a part of an organization that helps others, they also enjoy the process of learning how the training of service dogs is accomplished,” Crocker noted. “And they particularly enjoy the camaraderie of other like-minded volunteers.
A.C.T.S. was started in Center Tuftonboro in 2007 and moved to the Mount Washington Valley in 2014. Since then, the volunteer-run 501(c)(3) non-profit has graduated 30 teams (the recipients of the puppies get to train with A.C.T.S., too).
Raising puppies during the COVID-19 pandemic has presented A.C.T.S.’ staff with some new challenges, but they and their four-legged partners have been making adjustments.
“We have several standing committees working on plans for growth and what that might look like,” Crocker said.
She said the puppy raiser classes are kept small and maintain social distancing. “So things are definitely different in these new times, but we are moving forward regardless.”
Crocker added: “All of the dogs have adjusted to the (people wearing) masks with little problem. And all our puppies are now out with full public access, although we have restricted their ability to go to medical appointments, the hospital and to grocery stores for now. Otherwise, they are out working.”
In terms of new puppy raisers coming into the fold, Crocker said: “Puppy raisers need to know that we will support them through the entire process. They will learn a great deal and will enjoy the support of our volunteer trainers and other volunteers.”
When the six months are up, the pups will go to trainers who make an 18-month commitment. They are currently training dogs, but those dogs will be placed within six months.
Crocker said the graduate dogs from A.C.T.S. are fully trained and placed at a cost of $10,000.
If you are interested in helping to raise a puppy, go to assistancecanine.org/puppy-raisers or on Facebook at tinyurl.com/ybumfluf.
