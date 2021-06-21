TAMWORTH — On Friday, June 18, at 8:15 p.m. the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game was notified of a hiker on the Liberty Trail on Mount Chocorua in Tamworth who had succumbed to fatigue and was unable to walk.
Fish and Game conservation officers along with Tamworth Fire/Rescue and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded to assist the hiker.
The hiker was identified as Robert Humphrey, 91 years old, from Mattapoisett Mass. Humphrey was hiking with his son, Jeffrey, and they had hiked to the Liberty cabin the previous day. They spent the night in the cabin and departed Friday morning. They had only traveled 1.4 miles in approximately six hours when Robert succumbed to fatigue and was unable to continue.
They were prepared to spend the night and attempt to hike out the next morning but after consulting with conservation officers it was decided to carry Robert Humphrey down the trail to the trailhead parking area.
They arrived back to the trailhead shortly after midnight.
Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out mountain rescues.
Anyone can donate to Lakes Region Search and through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax-deductible.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.
