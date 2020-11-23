CONWAY — The annual Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s Turkey Trot took on a new look but brought the same fun last Friday at the field behind Conway Elementary School.
“It was a blast,” said Michael Lane, assistant recreation director, who said the 62 participants needed to pre-register for the trot this year. Kids in were broken into four sessions, with a boys and girls race for each age group.
The course was a lap around the entire playing field. “It was between 200-300 yards in length,” Lane said. “It was a beautiful night,” he added, with temperatures in the mid-50s at race time.
The winner of each race received a turkey, but all participants got a Turkey Trot ribbon. In addition, one turkey was raffled off to each age group.
“We were really happy with how everything went,” Lane said Monday. “Everyone followed the social distance guidelines and spread out.”
He added: “I think they all had fun. I’m sure there were a lot of smiling faces” beneath the masks.
He added: “This was another special tradition that I’m glad we were able to make happen for the kids and their families. It was definitely a team effort by everyone.”
