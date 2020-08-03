CONCORD — The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 1, and 21 new cases on Sunday. The state also announced the death of a woman on Saturday and a man on Sunday due to COVID. Both were 60 years of age or older and both were residents of Hillsborough County.
Two of the cases announced Saturday were in Carroll County. The rest were in Rockingham (7), Cheshire (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Strafford (3), Merrimack (2), Belknap (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (5).
Sunday's cases were reported in Belknap (4), Rockingham (4), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), and Strafford (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (4).
There have now been 6,634 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults, with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male.
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 696 (10 percent) of 6,634 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.
