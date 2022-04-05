CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board has five candidates for two three-year seats currently held by Bill Barbin and Sarah Frechette. Barbin filed for re-election, while Frechette did not. Others filing include planning board alternates Steven Steiner and Ted Phillips; former planning board member Ray Shakir and former selectman Mark Hounsell. Voting will take place April 12 at the town garage. Following is a Q & A with the candidates. — Tom Eastman
What is your background, how long have you lived in Conway and why are you running?
BARBIN: My wife, Kristen, and I have lived off Stark Road since 2003. Our son is a sophomore at Kennett High School. I have worked as a local housing professional since 2003. I want to help guide the growth of housing opportunities and work to manage better commercial development in Conway.
HOUNSELL: I was born at Memorial Hospital on my mother's birthday in 1952. After learning the plumbing, boilermaking and pipefitting trade from my fathe,r I worked as a plumber/pipefitter of over 35 years.
PHILLIPS: I am running because I believe we must continue to preserve our town’s New England character and natural beauty, the very reasons I moved here with my family to begin with.
SHAKIR: We purchased our Birch Hill home-site in 1990; planning, developing and preparing to retire to this beautiful/wonderful state. We became "community involved" almost immediately, incorporating experiences gained during my 40-year career in construction management/public improvement. Once here, I submitted my candidacy and was elected to the Conway Planning Board; determined to assist in preserving the "Garden Of Eden" of the Northeast.
STEINER: I was an electrical contractor for 25 years. Currently, I am owner/broker of White Hills Estates and Homes. In 2008, my wife and I moved to the valley. We love living here and are truly amazed by the beauty of New Hampshire. I currently serve on the ZBA, Airport Authority and as an alternate on the planning board. I do this because I have the time to give back and experience needed.
Q: What do you bring to the board and what would your priorities be?
BARBIN: I have worked with residents all over town and business owners in Conway Village, North Conway Village and Intervale. The challenges we face range from sparse housing to commercial over-development. My goal in a second term is to continue to offer a practical, forward-looking perspective as we address housing, growth and preservation.
HOUNSELL: With over 40 years of elected or appointed service on many government boards and commissions, I have the proven experience and skill sets required to effect the changes needed. The planning priority for Conway is updating the master plan. Everything planning-wise depends on first establishing a well thought-out plan.
PHILLIPS: I have been in the valley for over 20 years, the last nine as a full-time coach and volunteer. By profession, I am a workforce planner for companies both large and small across the country. I have served this past year as a planning board alternate, attending every meeting which has given me valuable insight.
SHAKIR: My background was a construction liaison position, addressing the needs of the associated community. I bring balance to the position, addressing the wants and needs of the community while maintaining the area's rural character and reasons why visitors come here.
STEINER: My decades as a contractor and today as a Realtor gives me the knowledgenecessary to review plans, set expectations and help develop the Conways in a respectful manner by preserving the charm of yesteryear with the modern conveniences folks expect in today's world. My priority is to make the right decisions for Conway and the taxpayers.
Q: What are Conway’s biggest challenges concerning growth?
BARBIN: Housing is the biggest crisis we are facing. It is directly connected to retaining and attracting people who would want to move here with a family and work in our community. Commercial growth has outpaced housing for a long time. Allowing more growth without more housing in our area is not working. Housing solutions are needed to support the community and employment now.
HOUNSELL: Affordable housing for resident families in safe and peaceful neighborhoods.
PHILLIPS: Commercial development should also be on our list of items to review. We must not sit back and allow outside developers, who only have their financial interest in mind, to continuously overdevelop the town without having these projects be in balance with the needs of the community. Short-term rentals are a third rail to some. I believe we need to see how this plays out at the state level prior to spending more money in court.
STEINER: Conway's biggest challenge is twofold. The sewer system needs to be extended down Eastman Road to both residential and commercial properties and we need to create and/or modify rules and regulations that will expedite housing needs.
Q: How would you like to see the board address affordable and workforce housing?
BARBIN: Short-term rentals need to be addressed. Technology has made it profitable to commercialize residential housing for tourism. Home buyers are competing against cash-flow buyers. This makes a huge impact on the ability to live in Conway. Neighborhoods are changing. Innovative ideas are needed to adapt to this shift in demand. Greater density in the two water districts is a good starting point.
HOUNSELL: We should begin by shredding the term "workforce housing" as it insulting. The term is one that identifies that the main interest of business is to have enough places to house "their" workers, not "our" families. People are not chattel property of businesses. Our quest is for "affordable housing." Make the mission to improve the lot of families first, and the rest will fall into place.
PHILLIPS: Zoning changes approved by the voters allow for larger older homes to be divided into multiple units, we should continue this strategy. We urgently need to address the affordable housing crisis, coupled with workforce planning in part by allowing higher density housing in areas that have the infrastructure to support this viable strategy, such as public water and sewer.
SHAKIR: Since this area is primarily recreational and service orientated, it's vital the workforce cater to such activities; accordingly, the town should strive to encourage sufficient apartment style/condominium or cluster-type housing, enough to meet those demands, while preserving the area's rural character.
STEINER: There is no such thing as affordable housing, subsidized housing, yes. The question is, do the taxpayers want subsidized housing in their town?
Q: How would you like to see the master plan updated?
BARBIN: The master plan needs to be reviewed with public input. Residential and commercial development need long-term planning to support each other while addressing preservation of areas that are significant to the quality of life and economy of Conway. We need to be proactive and open to change as we develop a place where people can afford to live and work.
HOUNSELL: Top to bottom, starting with Chapter Eight.
PHILLIPS: We must update our master plan. As a planning board, we need to plan, not react.
SHAKIR: I take little issue with the town's current "master plan"; however, short-term rentals may seriously and adversely affect the narrative. A major reason for zoning regulations was to avoid controversies invariably caused by commercial activities coexisting in residential neighborhoods. It cannot be disputed that STRs are a direct affront to our current residential zoning statutes — an "in your face" violation. Transient "neighbors" simply guarantee disruption and conflicts. I promise to work to reject any sort of STR "compromise" accommodation within the purview of the planning Bboard. Personal positions aside, I sincerely believe my actions and decisions reflect what's best for the greater good of our town, and for those who make Conway their home.
STEINER: The master plan is outdated and riddled with many problems that work against our town’s best interest. Here's a recent issue that comes to mind; there was a family that came before the zoning board with over 100 acres of land. They wanted to build a home for their family; however, the current ordinance does not allow a second home to be built and lived in without being subdivided. So, yes the master plan should definitely be updated. I sit on two boards that work independently and together in a roundabout way; I can help resolve these issues for the taxpayers.
