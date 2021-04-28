CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that the state of New Hampshire will open three of the state’s fixed sites to provide additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 appointments.
These appointments will be available in VINI (Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface) for this Sunday, May 2, at the Concord, Nashua and Newington vaccination clinics.
The clinics aren’t open to walk-in appointments. Everyone must schedule an appointment using the VINI website.
The sites will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, and a total of 4,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments are available.
Appointments remain available for individuals to schedule by registering at vaccines.nh.gov or scheduling through their VINI account.
Individuals with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at tone of these clinics on Sunday in their VINI account.
To find the locations, individuals should search: Concord, NH or 03301; Nashua, NH or 03060; or Newington, NH or 03801.
The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is available only to individuals 18 years of age and older. Those who are 16 and 17 years olds are not eligible to be vaccinated at these Johnson & Johnson clinics.
The Concord Vaccination Clinic is located at the Steeplegate Mall (former Sears entrance), 270 Loudon Road, Concord.
The Nashua Vaccination Clinic: is located at Pheasant Lane Mall (Former Sears entrance), 310 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua.
The Newington Vaccination Clinic is located at Mall at Fox Run (Former Sears entrance), 50 Fox Run Road, Newington.
Only individuals who have a confirmed appointment with the state of New Hampshire will be able to receive the vaccine.
Individuals who do not have a confirmed appointment time should not show up to the vaccine clinics.
