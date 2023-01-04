at is starting to seem more and more normal, 2022 was the fifth warmest on record in North Conway, with the other four all happening within the past 25 years.
The warmest year on record was just two years ago, 2021.
Here are the top five warmest years locally, with the year’s average temperature: No. 1: 2021 with 47.6 degrees. No. 2: 1998, 47.4. No. 3: 2020, 47.3. No. 4: 2006, 47.1. And No. 5: 2022, with an average temperature of 47.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of education for the Mt. Washington Observatory, explained, “Those are the annual temperatures for North Conway from the Pine Street Cooperative Weather Station. It’s a volunteer climate station run by Mount Washington Observatory. This is listing of the warmest years on record going back to when records started by Joe Dodge in 1959.”
He went on to clarify what “the annual temperatures” mean.
“It’s an average for the year created by an average of all of the monthly average temperatures, which are averages of daily temperatures, which are an average of each day’s maximum and minimum temperatures divided by two,” he said.
The Mount Washington Valley is not alone in going through these changes.
In a story published in USA Today on Dec. 19, 2022, “How New England’s winter economy and chances of a white Christmas are changing,” reporter Hadley Barndollar noted that New England “is experiencing less-consistent snowfall ... replaced with more isolated storm events that bring a large amount of snow all at once.
“Parts of New England are far above the national average,” she wrote, noting that winters have warmed by 7.1 degrees in Burlington, Vt. — the most in the nation — and gone up by 6 degrees in Concord.
To the south of us, in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, some groups hope they don’t have to cancel their winter events on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Events like the World Championship Sled Dog Derby, put on by the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club, or the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby or the New England Pond Hockey Classic — all depend on the lake icing over to safely hold their events the first weekend of February. Last year, the Pond Hockey Classic had to cancel their event due to warm weather. This year, the sled dog races have been pushed back to the weekend of Feb. 17. The ice-fishing derby is set for Feb. 11-12 and the pond hockey classic for Feb. 3-5 — fingers crossed. According to NOAA, above-normal temperatures are more likely for the southern and eastern contiguous United States.
The Laconia Daily Sun plans to look at the effect of global warming on these Lakes Region events in an upcoming edition.
Across the pond in Europe, they’re not having it much better. It was an unhappy new year in seven countries that recorded their warmest January weather on New Year’s Day.
In a story that came out Monday, The Washington Post said “an exceptionally strong wintertime heat dome pounced on much of Europe” as “temperatures surged to springtime levels” Jan. 1 in Latvia, Denmark, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic, which logged temperatures in the 50s and 60s. And those countries are in Northern Europe.
Back in North Conway, the forecast for today and Friday includes a 50 percent chance of snow, with lows predicted of 28 and highs of 35 degrees.
This past December was warmer and wetter than normal, according to the observatory, with powerful mid-latitude cyclones bringing significant precipitation and wind to the Mount Washington Valley.
That brought flooding and power outages to the region, along with a large cold-air outbreak Dec. 23-24. Temperatures swung from 53 degrees to a minimum of 10 degrees during this 24-hour period, followed by a period Dec. 24-25 when temperatures were stuck in the teens.
Before that, the largest snowfall of the season was the Dec. 16-17 storm. Snowfall throughout the region was highly variable, with reports of more than 2 feet of snow falling in neighboring villages and towns, and mere inches in others.
