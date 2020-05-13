BERLIN — The 2020 Jericho ATV Festival has been canceled due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In announcing the decision, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce and Androscoggin Valley ATV Club used words like “heavy heart” and “great regret” to underscore that the decision to cancel was not an easy one for the sponsors.
This would have been the 11th anniversary for the event, which was scheduled for July 31-Aug. 1 at the Jericho Mountain State Park.
“The timing of the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak has contributed to significant challenges in planning the festival, as many vendors and manufacturers are dealing with the same uncertainty, with a number of vendors having already canceled, with more anticipated to follow suit,” said the Jericho ATV Festival Committee.
“In addition to creating challenges in the planning of the festival, the potential for fewer vendors and manufacturers would greatly diminish the festival experience for attendees, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and manufacturer,” it said in a statement released Wednesday.
The festival is normally a major boost for the local economy, with every hotel and lodging establishment within a 90-mile radius booked for the two-day event and local restaurants jammed with ATVers.
Last year’s festival drew a record crowd estimated at over 8,000 as the event celebrated its 10th year.
The festival features mud pit races, obstacle course, vendors, poker run, free style shows, live music, downtown block party and a torchlight parade. As the only place in the Northeast to offer the chance to try out the latest ATVs from major manufacturers, the festival has traditionally drawn ATV enthusiasts from all over New England.
The committee said it realizes the cancellation will be a huge hit to the region’s already struggling economy and result in the loss of thousands of dollars of revenue. At the same time, the chamber said it remains optimistic and promises there will be a 2021 Jericho ATV Festival.
Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said: “I truly believe that we will get through this together and come out much stronger. We haven’t come this far to just throw our hands up and quit.
“The one thing I learned about the Androscoggin Valley is that we always come together and work harder when the times get tougher,” Kinney said.
“The 2021 Jericho ATV Festival to be held on July 30 and 31 will be the biggest and best yet.”
Kinney said no decision has been made about going forward with the chamber’s other major festivals — RiverFire, set for Sept. 12, and Wingzilla, scheduled for Oct. 17.
