7 cases reported in Carroll County
CONCORD — On Thursday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced two deaths related to COVID-19 and 21 new positive test results for the coronavirus, including seven in Carroll County.
The two people who died were a man and a woman in Hillsborough County, both 60 years of age or older.
There have now been 375 deaths due to the virus and 5,822 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire, 4,508 of which are listed as recovered.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, all were adults with 67 percent being female and 33 being being male.
The new cases reside in Carroll (7), Rockingham (3), Merrimack (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), and Sullivan (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (4).
Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 567 (10%) of 5,822 cases.
There were not any new cases with no identified risk factor; most of the newly identified cases recently traveled or had close contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties.
