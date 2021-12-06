LITTLETON — Two young girls were killed at the scene of a crash Sunday evening in Littleton after the vehicle in which they were riding went off the road.
At approximately 6:40 p.m., troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop F and Littleton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area just south of Exit 44 on Interstate 93 northbound in the Town of Littleton.
It was determined that a 2004 Chevrolet pickup operated by 36-year-old Jordan Couture of Milton, Vt., was traveling north on Interstate 93 when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway to the left side of the road, entering the median.
According to police, the vehicle began to slide sideways and eventually began rolling over, ejecting two of the passengers.
Couture was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital with minor injuries he sustained in the crash. The two juvenile female passengers in the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to WMUR-Channel 9, Littleton fire officials said bystanders at the scene attempted to perform life-saving acts.
"Without hesitation or regard for their own safety, several bystanders began to provide care to the critically injured," Capt. Chad Miller of the Littleton Fire Department, said in a news release.
"Our police officers and firefighters faced a tremendously difficult scene and worked seamlessly together to give these children the best possible chance of surviving. Ultimately despite all efforts, the children succumbed to the injuries they sustained."
Due to the seriousness of the crash, the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit, responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit were assisted on scene by New Hampshire State Police Troop F, Littleton Police Department and Littleton Fire and Rescue Department.
All aspects of this crash remain under investigation including causation. Anyone that may have further information related to this crash, please contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at (603) 223-8993 or email at daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.
