CONCORD — In the first two hours, New Hampshire registered 123,000 people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Chris Sununu reported Friday.
People who are age 65 and older can now apply to receive the vaccine as it becomes available on a first-come-first-served basis. The registration opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and the vaccinations for this group are scheduled to begin Jan. 26. There are an estimated 325,000 in that category.
New Hampshire people who are medically vulnerable or care for medically vulnerable children, corrections officers and staff, populations that experience health disparities and staff and residents at facilities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are also eligible to register.
The state is receiving 17,000 new vaccines a week and the rollout will be dependent on available supply. The state opened both its 211 telephone lines and its website, vaccines.nh.gov at 8 a.m. for these Phase 1B people.
At 8:09 a.m., April Gregg emailed InDepthNH.org saying she couldn’t get into the online system to register.
At 8:29, she updated her situation.
“I was finally able to get onto that website and able to register for the vaccine. Frankly I’m surprised, but very happy I was able to register. Now we’ll see what happens,” Gregg said.
A half dozen people mistakenly called InDepthNH.org looking to register and were referred to the state website and 211 call center.
At their meeting Friday, Executive Councilors peppered Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette about the vaccine rollout and priorities.
“You can’t put anyone in front of our most vulnerable citizens,” Shibinette stressed, as councilors asked about others who might be considered a priority such as caregivers for adults and elderly who do not qualify for this phase of the vaccine roll-out.
The state has been expecting many to call and Shibinette said in the first hours 90,000 registered and 33,000 added their spouse.
She also said many state employees left their regular jobs to staff the registration call center Friday.
“Today is not the best day,” for questions related to the vaccine, she said, stressing that this is about registering those who want a vaccine. They will then be notified of an appointment and location to get the shot, based on availability.
The state has focused so far on vaccinating hospital workers, nursing home residents and staff, and first responders. Everyone requires two vaccinations about three weeks apart.
