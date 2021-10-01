CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• Colleran Nolan, 24, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program.
• Raymond Porter, 68, of Conway had a charge of domestic violence simple assault placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior and participation in counseling.
• Manuel Alicea, 24, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving without a license and was fined $186.
• Jose Lara, 36, of Cambridge, Mass. pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $930. His privilege to drive was revoked for 18 months. He was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Destiny Light, 37, of Manchester pleaded guilty to negligent driving. She was fined $310. He 30 day loss of license was held in abeyance for one year pending good behavior. She pleaded guilty to open container and was fined $86.
• Marie Sullivan, 52, of Billerica, Mass., pleaded guilty to theft. She was fined $434.
• Philip Murphy, 61, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620 His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program.
• Chelse Byors, 36, of Effingham pleaded no contest to theft. She wad fined $434.
• Joshua Johnstone, 31, of Bartlett pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program.
• Joshua Golek, 45, of Charlotte, Vt. Pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $620 and his drivers license was suspended for 60 days.
• Daniel Newell, 24, of Plymouth, Mass., pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $620 and his privilege to drive in New Hampshire was suspended for 60 days.
