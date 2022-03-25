CONWAY – The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
A bench warrant was issued for Nicole Foley, 47, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tammy Lebroke, 43, of Bartlett pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. She was fined $930. Her driver’s license was revoked for one year. She was referred to an impaired driver program. She may petition for early reinstatement.
Rachel Soucy, 25, of Osssipee pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. She was fined $620. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months. She was referred to an impaired driver program. She may petition for early reinstatement.
Christina McIntyre, 33, of Conway pleaded guilty to theft. She was fined $310. A second charge of theft was placed on file without finding pending good behavior.
Christopher Perosino, 45, of Barnstead pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
Devon Coffey, 34, of Wells, Maine pleaded guilty to displaying an expired registration decal. He was given a $744 fine with half suspended for one year pending good behavior.
Patrick Blackburn, 24, of Conway pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was fined $310 with half suspended for one year pending good behavior.
A bench warrant was issued for Ryan LeTarte, 41, of Berlin for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of receiving stolen property.
A bench warrant was issued for Alexander Thompson, 35, of Haverhill, Mass. For failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving while intoxicated.
