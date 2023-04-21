• Janet Lavsseur, 57, of Conway pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Stephanie Perry, 68, of Hiram, Maine pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Mark Tierney, 44, of Jackson pleaded no contest to conduct after an accident and was fined $930 with $620 suspended pending one year of good behavior.
• David Goodson, 30, of Madison pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $744, his driver’s license was revoked for 18 months and he was referred to an impaired driver program. He was given limited driving privileges.
• Michael Heighe, 52, of Conway pleaded guilty to domestic violence simple assault. He was fined $50. He was given a 45 day jail sentence with 17 days of pretrial confinement credit and 28 days suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Zachary LaPointe, 30, of Pawtucket, R.I., pleaded guilty to negligent driving and was given a $930 fine
• Katherine Grant, 33, of Madison pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. She was fined $620, her driver’s license was revoked for nine months and she was referred to in impaired driver program. She may petition for early reinstatement.
• Valire Nute, 26, of Bridgton, Maine, pleaded guilty to theft. She was given a $434 fine suspended for one year pending good behavior and 15 hours of community service.
