The MWV Cal Ripken All-Star teammates Logan McHenry (left) and Jack McAllister proudly raise the first-place trophy after winning the annual Gilford Memorial Day Tournament in Gilford on Saturday. (ALY MCALLISTER PHOTO)
The MWV Cal Ripken U12 All-Stars were all smiles after winning the annual Gilford Memorial Day Tournament in Gilford on Saturday. (ALY MCALLISTER PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Cal Ripken U-12 All-Stars kicked off their travel schedule in fine fashion by winning the annual Gilford Memorial Day Tournament in Gilford over the weekend.
Members of the championship team are Oliver Dean, Finn Williams, Bowen Brown, Izaih Grames, Chace Lubchansky, Jack McAllister, Liam Kennett, Logan McHenry, Jackson DeMartino, Liam Shackford, Sawyer Nelson, Bohdi Matturo, Brigham Killourie, Oliver DegliAngeli and Brannock Gagnon.
“It was great,” said Coach Josh McAllister. “It was a fun weekend.”
He added: “We have super nice kids and we’re deep in pitching.”
The four-team tournament saw MWV emerge victorious over hosts Gilford, Kingswood and Plymouth.
MWV opened play with a 14-1 victory over Kingswood on Friday night. The hometown nine returned to Gilford on Saturday and won a 5-4 thriller in walk-off fashion with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning over Plymouth.
Host Gilford beat MWV 8-3 on Saturday night to clinch the No. 1 seed for play on Sunday, but the All-Stars came ready to play the next day.
MWV beat Plymouth 9-6 to secure a spot in the finals against the hosts, one more time for all the marbles. MWV brought the marbles home with a sensational 5-3 win in the championship game.
“I managed to get the flip right for every game to be the home team,” McAllister said, laughing. “I had one player tell me what to call and I called the complete opposite every time and it worked out in our favor.”
McAllister liked the tournament format.
“It was an interesting tournament,” he said. “Since it was an early-season tourney, pitchers weren’t allowed to throw more than two innings in a game and no more than six in the tournament. You really had to think things through which I liked.”
MWV is scheduled to play in a tournament in Plymouth on Father’s Day weekend on June 17-19.
