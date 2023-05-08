scanlan

Secretary of State David Scanlan is seen Sept. 14 ,2022, in Merrimack. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — With the support of the New Hampshire Secretary of State, the towns of Hanover and Moultonborough will pilot ballot-counting devices produced by Election Systems & Software and VotingWorks, respectively, at their May 9 municipal elections.

These pilots are the latest that have been conditionally approved by the Ballot Law Commission as it moves toward approving one or more ballot-counting devices to replace New Hampshire’s aging AccuVote machines.

