CONCORD — With the support of the New Hampshire Secretary of State, the towns of Hanover and Moultonborough will pilot ballot-counting devices produced by Election Systems & Software and VotingWorks, respectively, at their May 9 municipal elections.
These pilots are the latest that have been conditionally approved by the Ballot Law Commission as it moves toward approving one or more ballot-counting devices to replace New Hampshire’s aging AccuVote machines.
During their May 9 municipal elections, Hanover will use ballot-counting devices produced by ES&S, while Moultonborough will use a VotingWorks device.
Representatives from each company and Secretary of State staff will be onsite at both locations to assist.
In March the town of Winchester piloted an ES&S ballot-counting device at its municipal election. VotingWorks devices were also piloted in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock during the November general election last year.
While post-election audit reports determined the ES&S and VotingWorks devices were successful, both vendors have since made improvements to their devices based on feedback from the Secretary of State’s Office and the Ballot Law Commission.
After the elections, the Secretary of State will assist with onsite, public audits on the devices to ensure their accuracy.
The audits are scheduled as follows:
• Wednesday, May 10, at noon for ES&S voting machines at Hanover Town Hall, 41 South Main St. in Hanover.
• Thursday, May 11, at 8:30 a.m. for VotingWorks voting machines at Moultonborough Town Hall, 6 Holland St., Moltonborough
The Secretary of State will present a post-audit report to the Ballot Law Commission at its next meeting.
Moultonborough rescheduled its municipal elections due to a snowstorm on March 14. Town elections take place today, and town meeting is on Thursday.
On the ballot in Moultonborough are candidates for two three-year selectmen’s seats (candidates are Mark Borrin, Abigail Horne, Charles McGee, George Mottram, Kevin Quinlan and Jonathan Tolman); two planning board seats (Peter Claypoole, Travis Colby, George Mottram and Scott Bartlett); two zoning board of adjustment seats (Anni Jakobsen, George Mottram, Robert H. Stephens and Nicholas Demeo) as well as non-contested races for town clerk, tax collector, supervisor of the checklist, trustee of the trust funds and library trustees.
Polls will be open today from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.