FRYEBURG, Maine — A year ago at this time, I had already been to Cuba and Portugal and was looking forward to a week in Venice.
This year… nowhere. Nothing. Nada. Like many, I was getting really tired of staying home.
So, I went crazy and headed out to Mexico, Peru, Paris, and Norway one day and then Denmark, Naples, Poland and Sweden the next.
They were the perfect trips — no suitcase, no passport, no long flights, no extensive planning required.
Impossible, you say? Not if you live in western Maine or even the Mount Washington Valley.
It seems that back when the area was getting settled in the late 1700s and early 1800s, the settlers, who were often former Revolutionary War soldiers or their descendants, had a strong affinity for other countries fighting for their freedoms.
The actual nations of Mexico and Peru were both battling Spain for their independence when their namesake towns were incorporated in 1818 and 1821, respectively.
And Copenhagen in Denmark had just suffered an attack from the Royal Navy, so the Andover, Mass., settlers named their new town for the country in a show of solidarity in 1807.
Naples, which is located where two lakes meet, was named because the curve of the bay by the village resembled that of the Italian city (although I question whether any of the settlers had actually been to Naples in Italy).
Paris, Maine, was named as a thank you to the French who fought with us during the Revolutionary War, while Sweden just seems to have been arbitrarily named for the European country.
And then we have Poland and Norway. Surprise — they got their names due to the indigenous Native Americans from the region.
Poland was a noted chief of the region, and Norway was the result of a series of mistakes of spelling the Native American word “norridge,” which means waterfall.
I never made it to Maine’s China, but supposedly it was named for a popular song.
So, while I might have been longing for some European sophistication, like cafes, museums or antiquities, or just totally foreign ambiance, what I mostly found was that western Maine is amazingly scenic.
Very green, innumerable mountains to go over or around or just to look at in the distance, and with water — rivers, streams, ponds, lakes — everywhere.
I have to note, however, that Apple Maps (which I used on my iPhone) just doesn’t quite get rural Maine. Twice it took me up a narrow road and then told me to get out and walk the rest of the way. What!?! Thank goodness I had my old school DeLorme Maine Atlas with me.
But back to my adventure.
We are all familiar with Poland Spring water, which began in Poland, Maine, a place known for its many springs. In the early 1800s, the water was recommended for “some diseases of the kidneys and associate derangements,” as its history states.
The Poland Spring Preservation Park was very quiet on the day I visited as the buildings were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I could still walk around the grounds and the buildings and take in what was a “Gilded Age” tourist attraction.
Interesting to note, its Maine State Building, which is appropriately made of granite, hardwoods and slate from Maine, was dismantled after being originally constructed as the state entry for the Chicago World's Fair of 1893, and then carefully rebuilt on its current site.
My short respite in Naples, Maine, to enjoy lunch at Naples Pizza, might have been the closest thing to enjoying a town’s namesake that I found.
Yes, I picked up my what-turned-out-to-be-a-delicious pizza and carried it to a bench that looked out on the Bay of Naples, which is what they call that part of Brandy Pond.
Through a tunnel under the road looking to the adjacent Long Lake were the White Mountains with Mount Washington looming in the distance. OK, it wasn’t Vesuvius and not volcanic, but it is the tallest mountain in the Northeast and can be plenty deadly as different weather patterns collide on its summit. I could see why, in its heyday, Naples attracted such luminaries as Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
I thought about taking a spin around Long Lake on the Songo River Queen II, an old-time riverboat complete with paddlewheel that looks like it should be on the Mississippi, but my timing was off.
Two places that were similar, something you would never say about the places they were named for, were Sweden and Paris (also known as Paris Hill).
Both are located on high plains and offer amazing vistas along with classic New England homes.
Sweden has a couple of well-preserved extended farmhouses — the “big house, little house, back house, barns” that appear to be only found in New England.
And Paris, while it doesn’t have an Eiffel Tower and is really just a village, does have some jaw-droppingly beautiful Federal-style homes and also the impressive homestead of Hannibal Hamlin, who was a U.S. senator and served as vice president to President Abraham Lincoln during his first term in office.
Denmark is another small village, but it offers canoeing and camping throughout as the Saco River flows through it. Its statue of a Civil War soldier isn’t at all like the Little Mermaid in the harbor at Copenhagen, but it honors the town’s soldiers, especially Civil War Gen. Rufus Ingalls, who made his home there.
Mexico and Peru are near each other — well, in Maine they are — Mexico being the busier of the two as it’s across the Androscoggin River from the once very industrialized Rumford, Maine.
Peru is more rural with many visitors or residents boating, swimming or just enjoying the waters of its Worthley Pond.
The misnamed Norway seems to have it all — a nearby lake, distant mountains, local farms, hiking trails and a busy Main Street with galleries, brew pubs, restaurants and unique shops.
One that caught my eye was the Fiber & Vine, which offered two of my favorite things: wine and knitting supplies — they go together, right?
So, it wasn’t an international trip, but driving to all those internationally named places made me learn much more about my neck of the woods while helping quite a bit with my cabin fever.
While Maine has many other towns named for countries or famous cities like Moscow, Lisbon, Rome and Belfast — and so does New Hampshire with Berlin and Milan just up the road from North Conway. Also Manchester and Portsmouth were named for their counterparts in England, while the state itself is even named for the county of Hampshire, where Portsmouth, England, is located.
The list of borrowed town or country names is almost endless. According to Google, at least 23 towns are named Paris in the U.S., 30 named Moscow, 11 named Naples and seven named Poland.
So, what’s on your bucket list? You might not have to go as far as you think to start making a dent.
