CONWAY — The annual Merlino’s Golf Tournament for charity will not be held this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Merlino’s Family Steakhouse and Rick Luciano, owner, have run the charity tournament every June since 1977 at the North Conway Country Club. The tournament has been donating thousands of dollars each year to the Ham Arena for the Mount Washington Valley Youth Hockey Program and The Travis Roy Foundation for Spinal Research.
The tournament has been more than golf over the past 40 years. It has been about the ongoing camaraderie at the dinners over the weekend that has players from all over New England coming back each year for the past 43 years.
Luciano is committed to holding the tournament next year to resume the support for the Mount Washington Valley Youth Hockey and the Travis Roy Foundation for Spinal Research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.