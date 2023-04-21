By Russ Lanoie, special to The Conway Daily Sun
MADISON — For over 12 years, we have hosted a small community garden on our property here in Madison, just south of Conway Village.
The garden consists of 26 individual raised bed plots 4-by-12 feet, bordered by 2-by-8 or 2-by-10-inch boards. Gardeners come from all parts of the valley for several reasons, including a lack of gardening space or exposure to the sun where they own or rent.
The garden originally came about when members of the Mount Washington Valley Garden Club asked me to look at a plot near our local dog park.
It looked to me like it would be a lot of work making a go of this particular location. So instead, I offered the members a quarter-acre spot on my own property where I knew I could provide water and rich soil and also keep an eye on the garden.
So working from a grant through the MWV Chamber of Commerce, we kicked off preparing the site, building the beds, putting up a deer fence and getting water to the site.
Fortunately, a friend volunteered his portable sawmill that he set up on my property and milled out a pile of 2-by-8-inch lumber for bed edging from pine trees that I had already felled and were waiting for such a noble purpose.
It would have been better for the edging to be hemlock, but the pine worked fine for more years than I would have expected. (I now have my own sawmill and am scoping out some hemlocks standing nearby that may soon find themselves part of the garden.)
We filled the 4-by-12-foot beds first with a layer of leftover newsprint from our local Conway Daily Sun newspaper and then a few inches of fresh leaves topped with leaf compost that I make every year when local landscapers and homeowners haul me their “used” leaves that I turn into a very rich compost. We soon learned that the layer of newsprint was not necessary as the bottom layer of leaves in the beds seemed to stifle the field grasses underneath quite adequately.
I initially ran a water line from our town water supply to the garden but have since dug a well very capable of supplying the community garden and all of our other outdoor water needs without having to pay a water fee to the town. Even the cost of pumping the water is avoided as our 11 kWh solar system provides all of our electricity free (more correctly, pre-paid).
The first few gardening seasons, the chamber provided a monitor funded by grant money and bed fees. The monitor collected the modest rent fee from the gardeners and also tended to a couple of additional common area raised beds that those gardeners helped tend to raise vegetables for the community at large.
Then my daughter Jennie returned to our compound (which is what my kids have named our growing homestead). Although she is a professional potter by trade, she also started gardening and expanded the common beds of the community garden area. Her farming operation now offers Community Supported Agriculture memberships to a couple of dozen local citizens. She has taken over monitoring the garden and puts much of the bed rental money back into improvements to the garden.
So now, after more than 12 years, we still have some of the original gardeners, some having more than one plot. Many are religious in their attention to their plots while some start with enthusiasm and then lose interest or are called away to other things.
A few have been able to start their own home gardens now that they have had a taste of gardening.
Jennie makes sure that everyone follows organic practices. I still donate compost to the gardeners, which amounts only a tiny part of the 50 or so yards of compost I make each year. This is something I recommend to anyone thinking of starting a garden, as “used” leaves are free and readily available and best kept out of landfills. Leaf compost provides a well-balanced source of nutrients as it is nature’s own way of producing rich soil.
Although having a separate common area for plot owners to help maintain was a noble idea, in reality it was only maintained by the garden monitor.
This original common area adjacent to the rented beds has been enlarged and is now part of Jennie’s Community Supported Agriculture supported growing area.
Jennie says there are still several of the original community garden beds available for the coming 2023 season.
