PINKHAM NOTCH — Kennett High senior Carli Krebs repeated as state individual champion in both the skate and classical ski races at the Division I Cross-Country Ski State Meet at Great Glen Trails on Tuesday. The Eagles, however, were unable to hold onto their overall state team title. That honor goes south to Keene for the first time. The Kennett girls and boys were both third on the day in the team results.

Keene took top honors for the girls after winning both the morning classic and afternoon freestyle (skate) races with 764 points. Concord was second in the nine-school meet with 738 points, followed by Kennett, 736; Winnacunnet, 691; Bedford, 668; Souhegan, 627; Manchester Memorial, 438; ConVal, 171; and Manchester Central, 155.

