SHELBURNE — A Gorham man was rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers on Saturday after he suffered an injury while hunting.
Fish and Game was notified of the overdue hunter by a concerned relative Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.
The hunter identified as Garret Waterman, 35, of Gorham, failed to return from a hunt in the Conner Brook area of the White Mountain National Forest.
A search effort ensued with Fish & Game conservation officers and a canine responding.
K9 Moxie began searching at about 9:20 p.m. and after almost two hours of searching and traveling over 2 miles she and her handler successfully located the hunter.
Waterman had suffered a lower leg injury after a fall from his tree stand which prevented him from being able to bear weight and walk out. And with no cell phone coverage in the area he was unable to call for help.
Fortunately, he had told family members where he would be hunting, so when he failed to return, they knew where to direct the responding officers.
Conservation officers, a State Police Trooper, family members and a friend hiked into his location, and after his injury was assessed and treated, he was assisted out 0.2 miles to a Forest Service Road where he was placed in a vehicle and driven from the scene.
Waterman was taken to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of his injuries.
