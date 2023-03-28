quinn

Hampshire Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn (center) is sworn in with others before subcommittee testimony in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (SCREEN SHOT)

WASHINGTON — Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn wants New Hampshire State Police deputized to patrol the northern border against illegal immigration, even though he’s unable to say how many people are crossing into the Granite State.

Quinn went to Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability about the apparently dire situation at the crossing from Canada into New Hampshire, a stretch of woods around Pittsburg.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.