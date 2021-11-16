Excellent Banking Job Opportunities
North Conway & Intervale Branches
Northway Bank, the largest independent community commercial bank in New Hampshire is looking for exceptional candidates for the following job opportunities.
Tellers
The ideal candidates must enjoy working with the public and a passion and drive to anticipating and exceeding the expectations of their customers. We take pride in delivering personalized service, advice and valuable financial solutions.
Candidates looking to share their talents in a challenging and rewarding team based environment are encouraged to apply.
At Northway Bank
• We focus on our customers and provide excellent customer service.
• We respect, care for and recognize our employees for excellent performance.
• We actively participate in the communities in which we do business.
Northway Bank offers a competitive salary, excellent benefits, a positive work environment, and future career growth opportunities. Interested applicants may view Northway Bank Career Opportunities and apply online via our website listed below.
Northway Bank
Human Resources Department
Apply Online: www.northwaybank.com
Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action employer
Women, Minority, Veteran and Disability Applications Encouraged