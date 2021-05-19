Support Services
Memorial Hospital
North Conway, NH
Multiple Opportunities
Sign on bonus for select opportunities!
Memorial Hospital seeks candidates to join their exceptional Support Services team in North Conway, NH.
The following opportunities are available at Memorial Hospital:
• Dietary Aide - Full time, Part time
• Food Service Worker - Part time
• EVS/Housekeeper - Full time
• Housekeeping Lead - Full time
• Maintenance Technician - Full time
• Security Officer - Full time
We offer benefits that support an individual’s needs for today and flexibility to plan for tomorrow. Our package includes health and dental insurances, paid parental leave, retirement program, generous paid time off, and much more!
To learn more and apply, please visit:
About Memorial Hospital
Memorial Hospital is a not-for-profit 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in North Conway, NH, and is a member of the MaineHealth family. Its hospital services include a 24-hour emergency department, surgery center, clinical laboratory, heart health & wellness programs, imaging services, cardiopulmonary care, family birthing center, oncology, chemotherapy and infusion services. Practices include primary care and family medicine, diabetes care, behavioral health, women's health, podiatry, orthopedics and physical therapy.
Located in a truly magnificent area, North Conway is at the heart of New Hampshire’s White Mountains and offers some of the most spectacular natural beauty and outdoor recreation found anywhere in the country. Mount Washington Valley is known for its scenic beauty in the shadow of the White Mountains. A haven for outdoor enthusiasts, the North Conway area is a great place to live and work, with dozens of ski areas and hundreds of hiking and biking trails just outside your door. The tourism industry is a major business driver in the area, and Memorial Hospital is one of the area’s largest employers. Famous for its outlet shopping, North Conway is 2-3 hours from several major metropolitan areas and their airports, such as Boston, Portland and Concord.
When you join any of our organizations, you’ll find an environment that has the right combination of high-tech and high-touch to deliver the finest care to the people we serve. Join us to learn from – and be surrounded by – some of the best talent in healthcare today.
MaineHealth values diversity and is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. Federal and state laws prohibit discrimination in employment because of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.