World Fellowship Center is hiring summer staff - Apply Here!
The positions that are available include the following: leadership and management housekeepers, servers, cooks, maintenance, and office positions. The majority are in the window, June 1 - October 15. The primary season is late June through early September - priority is given to candidates who will be available for that entire window. Open positions include Assistant Director, Staff and Volunteer Coordinator, Housekeeping Supervisor, Office staff, Children's Programmer, and Housekeepers.
What makes working at WFC so special?
- The staff are a group of smart, fun, collaborative people co-creating an atmosphere of caring for each other and excellence of service
- The community is passionate, multicultural, intergenerational, and committed
- The setting is uniquely beautiful - from Whitton Pond onsite to local White Mountain excursions. During time off, you are able to take advantage of daily hike and bike outings, a mile long pond with canoeing, swimming, and kayaking.
- You will have the opportunity to meet and network with social justice activists - folks who have been working to make the world a better place for decades. From lectures and workshop offerings to providing orientation and support to guest presenters, staff are encouraged to take advantage of the many possible ways to engage.
- Among other things, programs are connected to progressive political and social issues, creating skills for organizing, and strengthening resilience in difficult times. There is also a wide variety of recreational, body movement, arts and culture programs.
- You will be working with 20 to 30 other people who come from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences - the collage of individuals is one of the things that makes World Fellowship the wonderful atmosphere it is!
QUALIFICATIONS
- At least 18 years old (Limited roles are available for minors accompanied by an adult.)
- Able to work well individually and within a team dynamic, a self starter who can also support colleagues depending on the situation
- Understands the role as outlined in the job description (see individual position descriptions for details) and is committed to fulfilling said role to the best of one’s abilities
- A sincere drive to support World Fellowship’s values and mission
- Responsible, prompt, attentive, friendly, flexible, kind and compassionate
- Able to respond to stressful situations with patience and good humor
HOURS
- 36 to 40-hour week with 1 day off per week
- Priority is given to those who can make a full 12-week commitment
- There is a weekly staff meeting that is required for all staff and volunteers
BENEFITS
- Starting wage of $15/hr, plus free room and board. (Rates for returning staff and supervisory positions dependent on experience.)
- Shared housing, including bathroom facilities.
- Towels, linens, staff T-shirt, and on-site laundry provided.
- The same excellent food served to guests. Vegetarian, gluten free, and vegan options available.
- All facilities and program offerings are available for your participation. All staff will have the opportunity to support and participate in some programs as a part of the job responsibilities.
- Share your talents at Fun Night, every Friday evening – our family-friendly in-house talent show!