OVERVIEW:

Since 1980, Sun & Ski Sports has been inspiring adventure. We are a specialty outdoor retailer inspiring you to let adventure into your life confidently through exceptional customer service, first-hand expertise, and competitively priced brands ready to perform for any journey - to be where you live and play. Our trademark experience has placed us at the top of specialty outdoor retailers in America. Sun & Ski Sports has grown to include over 30 stores in 12 states across the country, as well as online at sunandski.com, yet still manages to provide that small store feel with big store competitive pricing. We specialize in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to enhance our customer's active lifestyles and year-round activities including ski, snowboard, bike, run, swim and more.