Since 1980, Sun & Ski Sports has been inspiring adventure. We are a specialty outdoor retailer inspiring you to let adventure into your life confidently through exceptional customer service, first-hand expertise, and competitively priced brands ready to perform for any journey - to be where you live and play. Our trademark experience has placed us at the top of specialty outdoor retailers in America. Sun & Ski Sports has grown to include over 30 stores in 12 states across the country, as well as online at sunandski.com, yet still manages to provide that small store feel with big store competitive pricing. We specialize in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to enhance our customer's active lifestyles and year-round activities including ski, snowboard, bike, run, swim and more.
SUMMARY:
Our Sun & Ski store is seeking a driven Snow Ski Service Tech. We are looking for candidates that have the passion and drive to be number one and to work in a team atmosphere! This is an amazing opportunity for a dynamic individual.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Greet and assist customers with enthusiasm and a genuine smile.
- Ensure you deliver exceptional Customer Service that is consistent and beyond expectations.
- Determine customers' equipment needs.
- Perform quality tunes, mounting, adjustments and repairs to customers' equipment according to established guidelines.
- Adhere to safety procedures regarding use of tools and equipment.
- Complete accurate work order paperwork and prioritize work orders in an expedient manner.
- Ensure pricing is accurate, including any current advertised items and specials.
- Serve as knowledgeable resource to customers.
- Be familiar with the merchandise carried in the store, including brands, key features and benefits, as well as, ability to make accurate suggestions to customers.
- Remain current on ski industry products and trends to share knowledge with customers.
- Attend product knowledge clinics/camps.
- Notify Management of any suspicious people or situations.
- Loss Prevention maintain accurate cash control and minimize inventory losses.
*Note: Additional responsibilities may be assigned as business needs dictate.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Ski and/or snowboard tuning experience
- Preferred: 1-year service technician experience
- Preferred: Retail and Customer Service experience
- Strong selling and customer service skills
- Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
- Basic computer skills, with the ability to learn the register