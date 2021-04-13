Retail Associates: Customer Service with A View
Hiring full and part-time sales associates for the 2021 summer and fall season. Join a staff that delivers excellent customer service at an attraction that is steeped in history. We have multiple retail locations on property that offer a wide variety of products to our guests and provide many opportunities to engage with people from near and far. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a fun staff, be a part of some great events and to work in a fast-paced environment. Did we mention the view?
Mountain Tour Drivers: Storytellers Wanted
Do you enjoy history? Do you love the White Mountains? Come and join the Mt. Washington Auto Road family as a Tour Driver. Successful drivers will have excellent communication skills, an interest in learning something new every day and enjoy interacting with the public. A clean driving record is mandatory. We conduct pre-employment and random drug testing as part of the hiring process and for continued employment. Full and part-time positions are available.
Toll House Attendant: Great First Impressions
Hiring full and part time Toll House attendants. The Toll House team is the first point of contact for guests as they arrive at the road. Applicants should enjoy working with the diverse public who visit the White Mountains during the tourist season. This position is mostly outdoors, fast paced and has the possibility to extend into October.
Join our team!
We look forward to hearing from you. Apply today:
Please direct questions, resumes and applications to Kevin
Devine at kevin@mt-washington.com