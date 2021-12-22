IMMEDIATE OPENING
Project SUCCEED Program Director
& Site Coordinator
START: January 2022
The Conway School District is seeking a Program Director to oversee Conway’s before and afterschool program, Project SUCCEED. This position requires excellent communication and organizational skills. The Program Director must write and manage grants, supervise and evaluate staff, and engage in fundraising efforts. Additionally the candidate will manage all operations at one school-based center as the role of Site Coordinator for that location.
The selected candidate will be directly responsible for overseeing program operations for the three SAU9 21st CCLC sites. They will ensure delivery of quality, aligned academic curriculum and tutoring and quality recreational opportunities in afterschool sites in accordance with funding priorities.
The position requires a Bachelor’s degree or higher. A candidate who holds a valid NH teaching credential with a background in education/afterschool programming and prior grant writing experience is preferred but not required.
This is a full-time 40hr/week position for an extended school year calendar (220 days). Salary range is $25.00 to $27.00 per hour commensurate with experience. This position comes with a full benefits package: health, life and dental insurance, NH retirement as well as paid holidays, sick and personal days.
Conway School District
JOB DESCRIPTION
POSITION: Project SUCCEED Program Director/Site Coordinator
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree, or higher, in education or related field
- Five or more years of experience working in a school or community-based out-of-school time organization
- Knowledge of afterschool programs, communities and effective management techniques
- Ability to communicate effectively to multiple audiences in person and remotely
- Ability to perform all tasks identified in this job description
- Valid driver’s license
- CPR and First Aid certifications
- TDP (Trained Diabetes Personnel) training and willingness to carry out TDP duties, as required
- Good physical condition with ability to lift 10 pounds
REPORTS TO: Assistant Superintendent
JOB GOAL: To provide services and activities that help students improve in academics, attendance, behavior, social connections, promotion rates and graduation rates.
PERFORMANCE RESPONSIBILITIES:
Primary Responsibilities
Directly responsible for overseeing program operations for the three SAU9 21st CCLC sites. Ensure delivery of quality, aligned academic curriculum and tutoring and quality recreational opportunities in afterschool sites in accordance with funding priorities. Manage all operations at one school-based center as the role of Site Coordinator for that location.
General Program Director Responsibilities
- Ensure that all program guidelines are met, being a physical presence at program sites.
- Assist with compilation, completion and submission of fiscal reports to the funding agency.
- Plan and conduct program planning and leadership team meetings.
- Recruit, supervise, evaluate and train program staff.
- Coordinate and collaborate with program staff and supporting agencies and services.
- Attend required conferences for program evaluation and development.
- Assure the completion of evaluation activities at each site.
- Develop grant goals and activities, implement activities, and monitor ongoing assessment of program components.
- Prepare and ensure completion of outreach materials and dissemination of program information via social media, news outlets and newsletters.
- Oversee the scheduling of program activities in collaboration with campus principals, program planning teams, and program staff.
- Develop and manage site budgets and oversee the selection and purchase of relevant materials and resources, while working with the administrative and accounting offices.
- Continually seek additional funding sources from outside the district to include grants.
- Carry out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with district policies and applicable laws.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
General Site Director Responsibilities
- Design and implement programs to increase student performance in core academic areas.
- Effectively manage site operations to meet the needs of the before and after-school programming. This includes but is not limited to being on-site and/or available when program is open, coordinating with food service to provide and accurately account for daily snacks, maintaining all supplies, and performing routine first aid, diabetes management while seeking assistance for serious illness/injury.
- Work with principal and school officials on recruitment efforts and activity planning to ensure alignment with the school day.
- Meet the required state department of education performance measures for student enrollment and attendance.
- Conduct the program needs assessment and develop the program service delivery plan.
- Meet with students, teachers and parents as necessary to communicate and facilitate strategies for student assessments, student interventions, and determine best course of action.
- Design, facilitate, and compile teacher, student, parent surveys and pre- and post-session evaluations, as applicable and required by 21st CCLC grant.
- Maintaining confidentiality and accuracy while student and program-level data is gathered.
- Complete required reports in a timely and accurate manner.
- Implement education programs for families of afterschool students to meet state department of education performance indicators.
- Cultivate relationships with community partners, and monitor partner participation in the program.
- Evaluating staff performance at site location.
- Maintain the safety of the site and students and implement discipline policy when necessary.
- Perform related duties as assigned.
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: In accordance with annual contract.
WORK YEAR: 40 hours per week, 220 days/year
EVALUATION: Performance of this job will be evaluated in accordance with provisions of the Conway School Board’s policy on Evaluation of Professional Personnel. The assistant superintendent and/or administrative designee will be the evaluator.
Primary Location: Conway School District
Salary Range: $25-$27/hr
Shift Type: Full Time
