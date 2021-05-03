RN Position– 32 HR. w/ Benefits
Apply online: www.VNHCH.org/jobs
Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice is looking for a registered nurse to provide direct care to a wide variety of patients in the home care setting. An RN in home care not only provides direct care but works with the rest of the team to provide comprehensive person centered care. Home care is both “high tech and high touch” and requires excellent assessment skills combined with an ability to critically think and problem solve. The successful candidate will possess solid clinical knowledge and judgment to manage a wide variety of patient needs and ages.
Home and Hospice Care requires the ability to be empathetic, detail oriented, hardworking, flexible and caring. An understanding of the broader health care system ensures patients / clients receive appropriate services in the environment which best meets their care goals. Home and Hospice Care includes caring for and educating the family unit as they work toward complete recovery or to adjust to an altered lifestyle.
Our environment is very supportive and caring. We are willing to train the right candidate and new graduates are welcome to apply. We are committed to our mission and we would welcome the opportunity to meet with you if you feel you are a match for our agency.
VNHCH utilizes a cloud base electronic medical record a knowledge and understand of use of iPad and other technology is preferred (but we can train), creative thinking is encouraged, time management is essential, and a sense of humor is expected. Current Maine or NH RN License is required, Adequate auto insurance coverage is required ($100,000/$300,000).
Generous Health Ins. Benefit and Affordable Dental Insurance is available to 32 hr. full-time employees after a 30 day waiting period. Flexible Spending Accounts for Medical and Dependent Care. Six Paid Holidays, Accrued Paid Time Off and Extended Illness benefit. Voluntary benefits (Life, Accident & Short-term Disability) through UNUM are available during open enrollment each year. Travel pay and Mileage reimbursement
We are also looking for Per Diems RN to round out our staff.