Get Paid to Make a Difference!
About Us:
Northern Human Services – New Horizons provides programs that support people who have a developmental disabilities or a brain injury. New Horizon’s offers Residential Services, Day Programs, Case Management, as well as Repayee services. New Horizons works toward community integration and ensuring meaningful lives for those affected by a developmental disability or brain injury.
We are currently looking for a Residential Advisor for our Staffed Residences inConway, NH!
We are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for this role!
The Residential Advisor position has the opportunity to really get to know the
individuals within the program. This position assists individuals in living meaningful lives within their community through social connections, volunteering, and employment. It is a low-key, non-emergent, non-medical setting. It is a fun work environment with opportunity to really spread their wings and be a part of a supportive team!
At NHS, we don’t just offer jobs, we offer careers! This is a great opportunity for someone looking to start their career in Human Services.
Qualifications:
Education: Must possess a High School Diploma or equivalent.
Experience: Preferably one or more years’ experience working with individuals with IDD and behavioral health needs, however, we are willing to train the right person!
Schedule: We offer a flexible schedule, full time 40 hours and per diem! Our staffed residences available shifts include: 3pm-11pm, 11pm- 7am (awake and asleep shifts), and 7am-3pm. Opportunities for overtime are occasionally available!
Salary: Starting pay is $14.00 per hour
Location: Conway, NH
Applying to New Horizons: Great! You are taking the first step to potentially joining the New Horizons team! We are eager to learn more about you through your resume!
Once you apply our recruiter will be working diligently reviewing resumes for desired education and job qualifications to fit each role. Once it is determined that you meet the required skill set, our recruiter will be reaching out to you to set up an interview. The interviews are with the hiring manager(s) and for certain roles with select team members as well. After the interview, the hiring manager(s) will select the best candidate for the role. If deemed a good fit to our team, you will be called within 24 hours to complete required background checks. All candidates who interviewed and were not selected will be notified as well and resumes are kept on file for one year. We encourage everyone to reapply if there is another role that interests them!
Benefits We Offer to Our Employees:
Medical, Dental, 403B, Excellent Paid Time Off (up to 3 weeks your first year), Life Insurance, Car Insurance Discounts, Fitness Reimbursements, and 11 paid holidays.
To apply, complete an application in person or mail letter of interest and resume to Shawna Demoree, Program Director, New Horizons 626 Eastman Rd. Center Conway, NH 03813 or by fax 603-356-6310, or e-mail to sdemoree@northernhs.org . For more information you may also call Shawna at 603-447-8205.
This position requires a valid driver’s license, proof of adequate auto insurance, completion of driver’s and criminal background checks. This agency is an equal opportunity provider, and employer. (10218-222)