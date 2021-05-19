NORTH COUNTRY INDEPENDENT LIVING, INC.
JOB DESCRIPTION
RESIDENTIAL ADVISOR
SCOPE:
The Primary focus of our program is to assist individuals with achieving the highest quality of life possible within their desires and means. Emphasis is placed on accessing the community independently while adhering to company standards, regulation requirements, care, health and safety, risk management, and individual satisfaction.
QUALIFICATIONS:
High School Diploma or equivalent, must be 18 years or older. Proven proficient ability to use independent judgment, decision-making skills, team working skills, and organizational skills. Common sense, a willingness to learn, enthusiasm, and a positive attitude are desirable personal attributes.
Knowledge of and/or experience with special needs, brain injury, rehabilitation and/or behavioral programming is extremely desirable.
ACCOUNTABILITY:
The Residential Advisor is responsible to and supervised by the Program Manager. This is a non-exempt (hourly) position.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Promote independence while instructing, supervising, and assisting individuals with developing pro social skills, daily living skills (including but not limited to leisure, time and money management, good health, and safety) in accordance with their service plan.
• Consistently responds with appropriate interventions at each opportunity as described in the individual’s service plan to facilitate movement toward greater independence.
• Completes all necessary documentation in accordance with all regulatory requirements to meet state regulations and any forms as required by the Agency.
• Participates and actively attends all assigned training programs to meet State and Agency requirements while demonstrating evidence of professional development through in-services and other mechanisms such as independent study.
• Models appropriate social and professional behavior.
• Participates fully in the team process, providing input and negotiating effective strategies. Consistently supports team decisions once finalized.
• Abides by the Client Bill of Rights in all programming activities and seeks supervision from the Director immediately when a perceived violation or conflict of interest arises.
• Assists in the orientation and training of individuals and staff as requested.
• Follows established policies and procedures, responsible to meet the medical needs of the individual
including medication administration procedures.
• Treats individuals with consideration, respect, and with full recognition of his/her dignity, including privacy in treatment, and personal care.
• Maintain confidentiality of Agency, individual, and employee information, while adhering to HIPAA requirements.
• Each employee will be required to complete continuing education as outlined by state regulations.
• Maintains high level of quality assurance.
• Demonstrate flexibility in work hours and locations to account for vacations and illness of other staff.
Coordinate responsibilities and coverage when absent.
• Transportation of individuals with agency vehicle or own vehicle as assigned.
• Other duties as assigned by the Program Director or designated supervisor.
WORKING CONDITIONS:
Staff may serve the individual in his/her residence, workplace, during community trips, and in any other location appropriate to the individuals program. This position requires you to work with individuals who can be
difficult and present with challenging behaviors.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
• Must be free of communicable disease.
• Able to lift at least 50 pounds.
• Able to walk, bend, sit, stand, reach, and maneuver to assist individuals in activities of daily living.
Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS:
Driving a motor vehicle is part of each employee’s duties. A valid driver’s license is required at the time of employment and needs to be updated every 3 years.
Each employee will be required to complete and maintain certifications, licensing and continuing education as outlined by State regulations.
It is the responsibility of all staff to be aware of individual, facility and personal safety in the course of their duties.
Employee does not have a felony conviction in this or any other state.
Employee has not been convicted of sexual assault, other violent crime, assault, fraud, abuse, neglect or exploitation, or poses a threat to the health, safety or well-being of a resident.
Employee has not had a finding by the Department of Health & Human Services or any administrative agency in this or any other state for assault, fraud, abuse, neglect or exploitation for any person.