Payroll Clerk and Insurance Verification Specialist– 32 HR. w/ Benefits
This dual role requires a very talented person who must have excellent multitasking skills, with the ability to work on many projects at once. Must be very detail-oriented and organized and maintain accurate records. It’s important that you have the ability to focus and work quickly, as payroll and insurance information needs to be processed in a timely manner.
Essential Functions
• Payroll processing experience
• Review and process bi-weekly payroll
• Verify and ensure accuracy of time-sheets
• Verify and ensure accuracy of all payroll earnings, taxes, deductions
• Maintain accurate and timely employee payroll records
• Process manual payroll entries as needed
• Reconcile payroll prior to completion using verification process
• Maintain and administer vacation and sick time accruals and balances
• Process wage garnishments, calculations compliant with court income assignments
• Run bi-weekly reports
• Necessary month end reporting as required
• Resolve payroll discrepancies
• Set up and maintain employees in ADP
• Basic Math Skills (add, subtract, multiply, divide), convert hours to decimal and vice-versa, convert decimal to % and vice-versa
• Intermediate Microsoft Excel Skills – Demonstration of Excel Skills will be required
Insurance Verification Specialist
The insurance verification specialist is responsible for verifying patient insurance coverage and obtaining prior authorizations as needed, to ensure necessary procedures are covered by an individual’s provider. You will be responsible for entering data in an accurate manner and to update patient benefit information in the organization’s electronic medical record and verify that existing information is accurate. This position requires professionals to submit insurance verifications via insurance portals and by telephone.
Responsibilities
The insurance verification specialist is responsible for verifying patient insurance coverage, to ensure necessary procedures are covered by an individual’s provider. You are responsible for entering data in an accurate manner, as it is your job to update patient benefit information in the organization’s electronic medical record and verify that existing information is accurate. This position requires professionals to spend extensive amounts of time on the phone with insurance companies.
Secondary Tasks
This professional also serves as a valuable resource to patients, providing them with pertinent information regarding their coverage. You may work with patients to explain coverage amounts provided by their insurance policy, so they can understand why some procedures may be covered, while others are not. The insurance verification specialist also helps patients arrange payment for services that are not covered by their insurance companies, discussing different financing options to fit their budgets. She must also be willing to perform light administrative duties as needed. Competitive applicants must have a working knowledge of medical terminology and are familiar with insurance and hospital billing policies and procedures.
Core Competencies
• Ability to follow instructions and meet deadlines.
• Works independently
• Self-motivated
• Ability to identify issue and problem solve
• Process oriented
• Critical / Analytical thinking process
• Dependable
• Ability to multi-task
• Ability to deal with sensitive and confidential material
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Outstanding attention to detail, highly organized
Work Environment/Physical Demands
• Ability to lift a minimum of 10-25 lbs.
• Able to sit for extended periods of time
• Able to function in a standard office setting
• General Office duties, answering phones, filing, copying, etc.
Requirements:
• Driver’s License – dependable vehicle
• Criminal, Motor Vehicle & OIG Background Checks
• Adequate auto insurance must be maintained for any mileage reimbursement
• Although this is not a remote position, home internet access is required in the event of inclement weather.
Generous Health Ins. Benefit and Affordable Dental Insurance is available to 32 hr. full-time employees after a 30 day waiting period. Flexible Spending Accounts for Medical and Dependent Care. Six Paid Holidays, Accrued Paid Time Off and Extended Illness benefit. Voluntary benefits (Life, Accident & Short-term Disability) through UNUM are available during open enrollment each year.