Description: Full-time Payroll Clerk needed for SAU-

13, serving the Freedom, Madison, and Tamworth School

Districts. This position processes a bi-weekly payroll for

approximately 120 employees. This position reports directly

to Business Administrator and will manage the District's

Payroll functions.

Job Summary: Administer the School District’s payroll

responsibilities, including processing the District’s payroll,

processing required IRS withholding and deposits,

maintaining payroll records, producing quarterly tax reports,

monthly NHRS reports, deductions and benefits maintenance,

and supporting the District’s financial procedures and audit

process.

Qualifications: At least two years payroll experience.

1. Knowledge of payroll principles and practices

2. Experience in Microsoft Word, Excel and labor laws, and

financial management accounting software

3. Experience with Infinite Visions system helpful

4. Minimum Associates Degree in accounting; Bachelor’s

Degree preferred

5. Attention to detail and organizational skills essential for

success

Working Conditions: Excellent working environment and

benefits package. Compensation based upon experience and

education.

Application Procedure:

Applicants are required to complete and submit a job application.

The application can be found online at: www.sau13.org under

the forms tab. Send cover letter, resume, and references to:

SAU #13

881A Tamworth Road,

Tamworth, NH 03886

Or email to cpike@sau13.org

EOE

