Description: Full-time Payroll Clerk needed for SAU-
13, serving the Freedom, Madison, and Tamworth School
Districts. This position processes a bi-weekly payroll for
approximately 120 employees. This position reports directly
to Business Administrator and will manage the District's
Payroll functions.
Job Summary: Administer the School District’s payroll
responsibilities, including processing the District’s payroll,
processing required IRS withholding and deposits,
maintaining payroll records, producing quarterly tax reports,
monthly NHRS reports, deductions and benefits maintenance,
and supporting the District’s financial procedures and audit
process.
Qualifications: At least two years payroll experience.
1. Knowledge of payroll principles and practices
2. Experience in Microsoft Word, Excel and labor laws, and
financial management accounting software
3. Experience with Infinite Visions system helpful
4. Minimum Associates Degree in accounting; Bachelor’s
Degree preferred
5. Attention to detail and organizational skills essential for
success
Working Conditions: Excellent working environment and
benefits package. Compensation based upon experience and
education.
Application Procedure:
Applicants are required to complete and submit a job application.
The application can be found online at: www.sau13.org under
the forms tab. Send cover letter, resume, and references to:
SAU #13
881A Tamworth Road,
Tamworth, NH 03886
Or email to cpike@sau13.org
EOE