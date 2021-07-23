Shawnee Peak Mountain Ops Personnel

Shawnee Peak’s Mountain Operations department is seeking an enthusiastic individual to join our team. This is a year-round, full-time job. A positive attitude and a love for the outdoors is a must! Competitive compensation, based on experience. Benefits include health insurance, a complimentary season pass and food discounts. Additional benefits may apply after one consecutive year of employment.

Prior experience at a ski area is preferred but not required. An understanding of lift operations and/or snowmaking is a plus!

Responsibilities

  • Receive direction from General Manager and Mountain Manager

  • Perform on-mountain work including trail maintenance, facility maintenance and equipment maintenance in the off-season months.

  • In winter, be ready to assist our Snowmaking, Grooming, Lift Operations or Facility Management team where required by team manager.

  • Follow all safety measures, standards and procedures as dictated by Shawnee Peak

  • Develop a general knowledge of the ski area to communicate to Guests

  • Interface with all other departments as necessary to ensure positive Guest Experience

  • promote a safe and fun recreational environment!

    Qualifications:

  • must be able to work outside and on variable terrain year round including at night.

  • Ability to lift over 50 lbs

  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends & holidays

  • Be able to safely operate equipment including but not limited to – saws, snowmobiles and the like.

  • Must be 18 years of age

    How to Apply:

    Please submit a resume & cover letter to jobs@shawneepeak.com All candidates are required to pass a drug test as a condition of employment. 

