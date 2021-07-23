Shawnee Peak Mountain Ops Personnel
Shawnee Peak’s Mountain Operations department is seeking an enthusiastic individual to join our team. This is a year-round, full-time job. A positive attitude and a love for the outdoors is a must! Competitive compensation, based on experience. Benefits include health insurance, a complimentary season pass and food discounts. Additional benefits may apply after one consecutive year of employment.
Prior experience at a ski area is preferred but not required. An understanding of lift operations and/or snowmaking is a plus!
Responsibilities
Receive direction from General Manager and Mountain Manager
Perform on-mountain work including trail maintenance, facility maintenance and equipment maintenance in the off-season months.
In winter, be ready to assist our Snowmaking, Grooming, Lift Operations or Facility Management team where required by team manager.
Follow all safety measures, standards and procedures as dictated by Shawnee Peak
Develop a general knowledge of the ski area to communicate to Guests
Interface with all other departments as necessary to ensure positive Guest Experience
promote a safe and fun recreational environment!
Qualifications:
must be able to work outside and on variable terrain year round including at night.
Ability to lift over 50 lbs
Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends & holidays
Be able to safely operate equipment including but not limited to – saws, snowmobiles and the like.
Must be 18 years of age
How to Apply:
Please submit a resume & cover letter to jobs@shawneepeak.com All candidates are required to pass a drug test as a condition of employment.