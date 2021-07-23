Shawnee Peak Lift Ops Team Member
Shawnee Peak’s Lift Operations department is seeking an enthusiastic & experienced individual to join our team. This is a year-round, full-time job. A positive attitude and a love for the outdoors is a must! Competitive compensation, based on experience. Benefits include health insurance, a complimentary season pass and food discounts. Additional benefits may apply after one consecutive year of employment.
Lift operations personnel help ensure the safe and efficient operations of our chairlifts and surface lifts. An understanding of grooming and/or snowmaking is a plus!
Responsibilities
Receive direction from Lift Operations Manager and General Manager
Perform daily operational lift inspections and evaluations, log records and complete preventative maintenance and routine troubleshooting according to manufacturer and code guidelines.
In winter, be ready to assist our Snowmaking, Grooming, or Facility Management team where required by team manager. Other tasks may include but are not limited to performing on-mountain work including trail maintenance, facility maintenance and equipment maintenance in the off-season months.
Follow all safety measures, standards and procedures as dictated by Shawnee Peak
Develop a general knowledge of the ski area to communicate to Guests
Interface with all other departments as necessary to ensure positive Guest Experience
promote a safe and fun recreational environment!
Qualifications:
must be able to work outside and on variable terrain year-round including at night.
Ability to lift over 50 lbs and climb towers
Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends & holidays
Be able to safely operate equipment including but not limited to – saws, snowmobiles and the like.
Must be 18 years of age
Two years of experience on a lift maintenance team is required, though we will give consideration and train those with less experience and/or transferrable skills in electrical and hydraulics.
How to Apply:
Please submit a resume & cover letter to jobs@shawneepeak.com All candidates are required to pass a drug test as a condition of employment.