EXPERIENCED KITCHEN & BATH DESIGNER

Country Cabinets is looking for that energetic, multitasking, creative person to join our design team. This position is full time with an excellent salary and benefit package. Experience A Must.

Skills Must Include:

• Detailed drafting / drawing capabilities.
• Keen eye for colors and styles.
• Excellent client relationship skills.
• Computer experience is a must. (20/20 experience)

• Self-starter with strong time management and organization skills.

Country Cabinets is a family-owned business. This position comes with a wonderful opportunity for the right person to excel in the kitchen and bath design industry.

Please send resume and cover letter to:

Country Cabinets
95 East Conway Road.
Center Conway, NH 03813 Email: ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com

No Phone Calls Please

