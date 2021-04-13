EXPERIENCED KITCHEN & BATH DESIGNER
Country Cabinets is looking for that energetic, multitasking, creative person to join our design team. This position is full time with an excellent salary and benefit package. Experience A Must.
Skills Must Include:
• Detailed drafting / drawing capabilities.
• Keen eye for colors and styles.
• Excellent client relationship skills.
• Computer experience is a must. (20/20 experience)
• Self-starter with strong time management and organization skills.
Country Cabinets is a family-owned business. This position comes with a wonderful opportunity for the right person to excel in the kitchen and bath design industry.
Please send resume and cover letter to:
Country Cabinets
95 East Conway Road.
Center Conway, NH 03813 Email: ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com
No Phone Calls Please