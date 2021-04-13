Seeking team-oriented candidates for the following full-time permanent positions:

LICENSED ELECTRICIANS - journeymen and masters

$2,000 sign-on bonus your first year

ELECTRICAL APPRENTICE

Some experience preferred.

NH State approved apprentice education program necessary.

CERTIFIED HVAC & REFRIGERATION TECHNICIAN

$1,000 sign-on bonus your first year

We offer a competitive pay and benefits package including

health and disability insurance, paid holidays & vacations, and 401k plan.

Send resume to PO Box 597, Berlin NH, 03570 or

email to Steven@raysnh.com

Equal Opportunity Employer

Servicing the North Country for over 65 Years

