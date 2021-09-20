JOB SEARCH NOW OPEN
Executive Director at the New England Ski Museum
The New England Ski Museum, a nonprofit organization with locations in Franconia and North Conway New Hampshire, seeks an Executive Director to replace the retiring longtime ED on or around March 2022. It is a full time year round position with requisite compensation and benefits.
The new ED will provide dynamic leadership of staff and assist with overall policymaking, planning, organization, staffing, and operations. The ED reports to and works closely with the Board of Directors to refine, develop, and implement a progressive program for the Museum's exhibitions, collections management, educational activities, fundraising and community outreach.
Summary of Responsibilities:
• Works in conjunction with the Board to develop the strategic direction and establish initiatives to fulfill the mission of the Museum to increase local, statewide, national and international awareness and prominence.
• Directs the museum's daily operations, to include development, education and public programming, finance, external communications, and facility staffing.
• Manages and leads the full-time staff of two, part-time staff, volunteers, and consultants. Serves as spokesperson and chief advocate for the Museum.
• Establishes strong partnerships in the community.
• Enhances the Museum’s public image to expand interest and support.
• Directs the overall development of public relations and marketing initiatives.
• Develops an effective communications plan to raise the profile of the museum.
• Manages, secures and maintains the property and facilities of the Museum, as well as the collections held in public trust.
Required Qualifications:
• Minimum education requirement is a Bachelor’s degree. Advanced degree preferred.
• Love of the sport of skiing and its rich history
• Ten+ years of experience in a museum, nonprofit organization, or business. At least five years at a senior managerial level preferred.
• Proven ability to provide strong leadership, vision and strategic direction. Experience developing and implementing strategic plans.
• Demonstrated knowledge of standards and best practices for museums, non-profits, or similar organizations, as well as a history of involvement in relevant professional organizations.
• Strong record of success in fundraising and membership development.
• Demonstrated excellence in writing and public speaking. Proven ability to work cooperatively, diplomatically, and effectively with Boards, volunteers, and in community relations and outreach capacities.
• Competence in managing museum operations, including personnel matters. Demonstrated ability to supervise, as well as to work successfully with, museum staff, volunteers, and diverse public constituencies.
• Evidence of success in developing, managing, and growing an annual operating budget. Strong business management skills.
• Excellent planning, time management, and decision-making skills.
• Working knowledge of spreadsheet, database, email, calendar/scheduling, and word processing software. Willingness to work a variable schedule, including weekends and evenings when needed. Salary is commensurate with experience. Competitive benefits package. The NESM is an equal opportunity employer.
The search will remain open until the position is filled. Please reply in confidence with cover letter and resume to:
NESM ED Search
The Country Consulting Group, Inc.
PO Box 93 Jackson, NH 03846 or