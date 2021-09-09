We’re Growing Again!

Spotlight Positions:

• Accountant

• Electrician

• Laboratory Assistant (2 positions available)

• Medical Staff Administrative Assistant

• Medical Staff Credentialing Specialist

• Medical Staff Office Director

• RN - Care Management

• RN - Emergency Department

• RN - Intensive Care Unit

• RN - Med/Surg

• RN - Specialty Practices

• RN - Surgical Services

We offer:

• A Full Benefits Package

• 403(b) Match

• Employee Discounts

• Earned Time

• And Much More!

We'd love to hear from you! Apply online at: avhnh.org

