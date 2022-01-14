Job Description:
The Eagle Mountain House is actively searching for a talented, experienced Executive Chef to lead our Culinary team.
Temporary relocation assistance can be provided for the right candidate.
The Eagle Mountain House, Highfield’s Restaurant and Eagle Landing Tavern, managed by Hay Creek Hotels, is a historic 96 guest room hotel in Jackson, NH. It offers sweeping views of the Eagle Mountain 9-hole golf course nestled in the picturesque White Mountains of New Hampshire. Highfield's Restaurant dining room, the Eagle Landing Tavern, and the seasonal outdoor Veranda Cafe provide three distinct food and beverage experiences at Eagle Mountain House. Visit eaglemt.com for more information. Be sure to Follow @Hay Creek Hotels on Linkedin for future employment updates!
Job Summary:
- Design creative, cost appropriate menu items based on market segments. Work closely with Sales team to develop event menu packages.
- Standardize production recipes to ensure consistent quality. Select and develop corresponding recipes and educate staff on appropriate execution and presentation of all dishes.
- Assume responsibility for food rotation, inventory management, par levels, and ordering/receiving.
- Responsible for practicing and training for proper timing of foods.
- Work closely with suppliers to ensure that all items needed are in stock for the menu. Research local purveyors and costing.
- Advanced knowledge of culinary field concepts and procedures. Expected continued interest in new concepts, cooking methods, and promotions.
- Estimate food consumption, place all food inventory orders, and code invoice billing accordingly.
- Develop and practice a training manual for all new hires and ongoing training. Ensure all employees are fully trained and have completed department orientation, training schedule, and skills/knowledge test before independently performing.
- Establish presentation technique and quality standards. Work with Brand Manager and Sales to promote food photos, articles, and culinary competitions/promotions.
- Lead and manage all holiday culinary operations, with a focus on prompt, consistent delivery of quality food items. Participate in constructive development of all holiday promotions and operational goals.
- Supervises kitchen personnel with responsibility for training, hiring, discipline, performance reviews, and wages.
- Responsible for strictly monitoring and staying within specified budget.
- Oversee inventory of stations, control quality of food, avoid waste, and ensure proper rotation and utilization.
- Monitor and approve overtime, submit confirmation of payroll for kitchen staff.
- Coordinate with F&B Director on kitchen workflow and expediting to ensure a smooth-running operation.
- Monitor employee’s performance and issues and administer progressive discipline when necessary.
- Handle all necessary paperwork related to this position (discipline reports, administering forms to employees, evaluations, rate changes, payroll, etc.)
- Code all invoices, log cost of goods, and follow appropriate accounting procedures to communicate expenses.
- Regularly work as a culinary team member, such as working grill station or sauté station 4-5 shifts per week.
Hay Creek offers an extensive benefit and incentive package, including;
- Insurance Benefit package, to include Company-funded Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Disability, Accident, and Critical Illness
- Competitive Salary/Wages
- Competitive Paid Time Off Structure including Vacation, Sick, Holiday Pay, Jury Duty Leave, and Bereavement Leave
- Standard Annual Performance/Salary Reviews
- Merit and Cost of Living Adjustments
- Complimentary Meals Daily
- Free Parking
- Employee and Friends & Family Lodging Discounts as low as forty-nine dollars per night at all HCH Properties
- Discounts at specific property partners (NEIRA, Historic Hotels of America)
- 50% Discount when Dining at any HCH Property
- Industry Discounts through Working Advantage (Entertainment Tickets, Hotels, Rental Cars, Outdoor Activities, Restaurants, etc.)
- Discounts at each of our Spas, Golf Courses, Fitness rooms/programs and other featured amenities
- Supportive, open-door policy work environment
- Work Culture that is fun, energetic and motivating
- Employee Recognition Program - 'Delight and Surprise Dollars'
- Accelerated Career Advancement to include professional enrichment, conferences & classes, and manager in training programs.
Experience and Skills:
- High School diploma or equivalent
- 2-3 years of recent culinary management experience in a high volume, full service restaurant
- Previous staff management experience preferred
- Experience in Banquet/Event execution preferred
- Creative, innovative, and inspired to develop new and intriguing menu items designed for appropriate clientele
- Demonstrate a positive, upbeat and customer-focused attitude
- Experience in inventory control and cost management preferred
- Flexibility to work nights or mornings, weekends, holidays, and busy seasonal days
Apply to: employment@eaglemt.com or www.haycreekhotels.com/who-we-are/join-us or stop in for an application: 179 Carter Notch Road, Jackson Village, NH. 603-383-9111