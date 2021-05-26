Chief Executive Officer
The Board of Directors of Northern Human Services, a large private non-profit agency, is seeking a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Our mission is “to assist and advocate for people affected by mental illness, developmental disabilities and related disorders in living meaningful lives.” NHS employs over 500 staff
throughout northern New Hampshire and has an annual operating budget of $45,000,000.
The CEO will confidently articulate the vision, mission, direction and overall strategy of the organization. They must be comfortable embracing ambiguity while managing two dynamic and distinct systems of care, which include behavioral health services and developmental disability services.
The CEO must cultivate a strong and collaborative partnership with the Board of Directors with a clear understanding of roles, to continuously build, strengthen and sustain an essential non-profit organization. Key requirements are: successful financial management, staff recruitment, retention, and regulatory compliance. It is the responsibility of the CEO to maintain a culture of integrity by professional conduct and high ethical principles and to ensure those same qualities are exhibited throughout the organization. The CEO must develop and maintain positive and cooperative relationships at the state level, in the region, with funding sources and professional associations, the media, and more. The CEO must ensure that the organization is meeting the
highest standards possible for quality and effectiveness in the provision of services.
To perform the job successfully, this individual should demonstrate the following competencies:
Problem Solving, High Level Oral & Written Communication, Delegation, Effective Management Skills, Quality Management, Excellent Judgment,
Planning/Organizing, Employee and Client Safety and Security.
Qualifications:
A senior executive officer who has at a minimum:
• Seven years of full time experience in an executive or management level position with supervisory and administrative experience.
• Five years of full-time employment experience in programs for persons with long-term mental illness.
• Four years of experience in developmental disability services programs (all or part of the developmental service experience may have been in an administrative capacity).
• Extensive knowledge of all aspects of the fields of developmental disabilities and acquired brain disorders.
• A master’s degree in public administration, business management, or human services; or an equivalent combination of education and experience, such that one additional year of education in a human services field may be substituted for one year of professional experience, up to a maximum of two years.
• Must be computer proficient with the capability of performing at an intermediate or advanced level with respect to the Microsoft Office Suite of products or similar software applications. This position requires
travel throughout NH and frequent travel to Concord, NH.
Northern Human Services offers a competitive salary and benefits package.
Please send cover letter with salary requirements (REQUIRED) and resume to: Claire M. Lapsley, Human Resources Administrator, via email at: clapsley@northernhs.org or via mail at: Northern Human Services, 87 Washington St, Conway, NH 03818.
This position requires valid driver’s license, proof of adequate auto insurance and completion of driver, criminal and background records checks. This Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and Provider.