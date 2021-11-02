BERLIN — Berlin mayor Paul Grenier won another two-year term as mayor with 905 votes, according to the unofficial vote tally released Tuesday night, defeating the write-in campaign of deceased candidate Robert Haynes who received 771 votes.
There were 15 other write-in votes for other candidates in the mayoral race.
In the race for city council, the four winners from Tuesday's election are Robert Theberge with 946 votes, Lucie Remillard with 875 votes, Diana Berthiaume with 806 votes and Peter Morency with 738 votes. Other candidates who received votes included Henry Noel with 702 votes, Steven Korzen with 675 votes, Kathy Trumbull with 658 votes, Timothy Donovan Sr. with 417 votes, Richard Laflamme Jr. with 247 votes and Eli Clemmer with 57 votes. There were also nine additional write-in votes for other candidates.
In the four-year school board race, incumbent Nathan Morin won another term with 876 votes to Mark Evans' 767 votes.
For the three two-year school board positions, Ann Nolin with 1,098 votes, Jeanne Charest with 906 votes and Eamon Kelley with 834 votes are the winners. Others who received votes include: Lori Korzen with 718 votes, Jesstina Murphy with 667 votes and Mark Evans with 12 votes. There were also eight additional votes for other candidates.
More information on the other races and candidates will appear in the Nov. 4 edition of the Berlin Sun.
