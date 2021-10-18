GORHAM — A Gorham police officer attempted to apprehend a suspected shoplifter last Thursday around 9:20 p.m. and was dragged for a short distance before the vehicle being driven by the suspect drove away.
Gorham Police Officer Holly Carter was present at the Gorham Walmart shopping center Thursday evening when she was alerted by Walmart staff of a female customer walking by the point of sale with a fully loaded shopping cart allegedly full of unpaid merchandise.
Officer Carter approached the woman, identified as Victoria Smith of Berlin, as Smith was loading a black Nissan Altima sedan with the items. Smith began yelling at Carter and throwing grocery items at the officer, according to Lt. Jim Willhoite of Gorham police.
Smith then got in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and began backing out of the parking area, according to Gorham police. Carter’s arm and hand were between the door and the vehicle as the vehicle began backing out and Carter was dragged for a short distance. The vehicle then backed into a grocery cart corral, and Carter’s arm and hand were released from the vehicle.
The Nissan then sped off, going through several stop signs and the traffic lights at the Walmart entrance, and was last seen heading north toward the city of Berlin, according to a press release from Gorham police.
Carter was treated by Gorham ambulance personnel at the scene and released. Carter completed her shift and is continuing her duties. Investigators are pursing leads in the case.
Items in the shopping cart included a television set and a case of toilet paper and other items. According to reports, some items were left behind at the scene. City of Berlin Police discovered the black Nissan Altima abandoned on Mt. Forist Street in Berlin on Saturday morning.
The suspect is still at large, and Gorham police are asking the public’s help with information if anyone witnessed the incident or has any information. The public is encouraged to call Gorham police at (603) 466-2334 with any information pertinent to this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.